Heat vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 2 (Predictions for Bam Adebayo, Heat Guard, Darius Garland)
Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers put on an offensive showcase in Game 1 of their series with the Miami Heat, and Garland is one of three players that I’m looking to back in the prop market for Wednesday’s Game 2.
In addition to Garland, Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell has been sensational in the postseason, helping the Heat make the playoffs after starting in the No. 10 spot in the play-in tournament.
After these teams combined for 221 points in Game 1, don't be shocked if there’s a bunch of scoring again on Wednesday night.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Heat vs. Cavaliers
Bam Adebayo OVER 19.5 Points (-105)
With the Cavs focused on taking away Tyler Herro in Game 1, Bam Adebayo had a strong scoring performance, as he finished with 24 points on 10-of-22 shooting from the field.
Bam is going to play heavy minutes because of his two-way value to Miami, and if the All-Star big man is going to take 22 shots, he’s a must bet at this number.
While Cleveland may try to limit his looks in Game 2, it’s clear that Herro is the driving force of the Miami offense. If the Cavs sell out to get the ball out of his hands, Adebayo will need to have a big scoring game to keep Miami close.
Darius Garland OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (-130)
Cavs guard Darius Garland knocked down 5-of-9 shots from beyond the arc in Game 1, and he hit a dagger late in the fourth quarter that really sealed the win for Cleveland.
Now, he’s set at just 2.5 3-pointers made in Game 2 despite shooting 40.1 percent from deep during the regular season, averaging 2.8 made 3s on 7.1 attempts per game.
In each of his last four games where he’s attempted at least nine 3-pointers, Garland has made at least four in all of them. If his usage remains the same in Game 2, he’s a steal at this number.
Miami was just 16th in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game during the regular season.
Davion Mitchell OVER 16.5 Points and Assists (-105)
Heat guard Davion Mitchell has been a revelation as of late, scoring 15, 16 and 18 points in his three postseason games (two play-in games) with Miami. On top of that, he’s adding nearly eight assists per game (23 total) during that stretch.
After a big Game 1 where he played nearly 34 minutes, I expect Mitchell to remain in a featured role for the Heat because of his defensive ability. The former first-round pick is one of the better options defensively on Donovan Mitchell or Darius Garland in this series.
Over his final 14 regular season games, Mitchell averaged 12.1 points and 6.3 assists per game. He seems to have carried that momentum into the playoffs, and I love him at this number on Wednesday.
