Heat vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 27
In this story:
The Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers will play for the second time in as many games on Friday night in Cleveland after Miami pulled off a 17-point win on the road.
The victory was a big one for the Heat, as they are battling with Charlotte, Orlando and Philly in the play-in tournament race in the Eastern Conference.
These teams split two meetings in Miami (which happened to be on back-to-back nights) earlier this season, and now the Cavs are aiming to salvage a season split on Friday. This is the third game in four nights for Donovan Mitchell and company, as they beat the Magic back on Tuesday.
Oddsmakers have set the Cavs as favorites at home, where they are 23-14 this season. Wednesday’s loss was a big one for the Cavs, as it makes their path to a top-three seed much tougher over the final weeks of the regular season.
Cleveland also remains without Jaylon Tyson, Dean Wade and others in this matchup while Jarrett Allen is questionable.
Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for Friday’s contest.
Heat vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Heat +5.5 (-110)
- Cavs -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Heat: +180
- Cavs: -218
Total
- 241.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Heat vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 27
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Heat record: 39-34
- Cavs record: 45-28
Heat vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Heat Injury Report
- Vladislav Goldin – out
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. – questionable
- Nikola Jovic – available
- Andrew Wiggins – available
- Jahmir Young – out
- Trevor Keels – out
- Terry Rozier – out
Cavs Injury Report
- Jarrett Allen – questionable
- Tristan Enaruna – out
- Riley Minix – out
- Dean Wade – out
- Jaylon Tyson – out
- Craig Porter Jr. – out
- Olivier Sarr – out
Heat vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Note: These player prop picks were made before odds were released and are based on past player performance.
Cavs Best NBA Prop Bet
- James Harden OVER Rebounds and Assists
Since joining the Cavs in a trade deadline deal with the Clippers, Harden has been given the keys to the Cleveland offense and is averaging 7.7 assists per game. The former league MVP is averaging 8.0 dimes per night for the entire 2025-26 season, giving him a solid floor in any rebound and assist prop.
Harden is averaging 5.4 boards to go along with his 7.7 assists as a Cav, and he had nine boards and seven dimes in Wednesday’s loss to Miami. The Heat play at the fastest pace in the NBA, which gives a player like Harden plenty of chances to rack up counting numbers.
Heat vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
The Cavs have struggled against the spread all season long, going 12-22 against the number when favored at home.
Meanwhile, the Heat are 16-11 against the spread as road underdogs and just had a huge outright win over the Cavs on Wednesday.
Cleveland is going to finish with a higher seed than the Heat in the East this season, but it has a net rating of just +2.5 over its last 15 games despite winning nine of them. Meanwhile, Miami has a +1.9 net rating even though it had a lengthy losing streak earlier this month.
The Cavs’ only win over the Heat was on the second night of a back-to-back without several key players in the lineup, and I don’t trust the Cavs when they’re favored by more than a possession this season. The Cavs have an average scoring margin of just +5.1 points as home favorites, and they’re 25-22 straight up against teams that are .500 or better.
I like the Heat to at least cover on Friday night.
Pick: Heat +5.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2