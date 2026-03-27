Heat vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 27

The Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers will play for the second time in as many games on Friday night in Cleveland after Miami pulled off a 17-point win on the road.

The victory was a big one for the Heat, as they are battling with Charlotte, Orlando and Philly in the play-in tournament race in the Eastern Conference.

These teams split two meetings in Miami (which happened to be on back-to-back nights) earlier this season, and now the Cavs are aiming to salvage a season split on Friday. This is the third game in four nights for Donovan Mitchell and company, as they beat the Magic back on Tuesday.

Oddsmakers have set the Cavs as favorites at home, where they are 23-14 this season. Wednesday’s loss was a big one for the Cavs, as it makes their path to a top-three seed much tougher over the final weeks of the regular season.

Cleveland also remains without Jaylon Tyson, Dean Wade and others in this matchup while Jarrett Allen is questionable.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for Friday’s contest.

Heat vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Heat +5.5 (-110)

Cavs -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Heat: +180

Cavs: -218

Total

241.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Heat vs. Cavaliers How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 27

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Rocket Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBA TV

Heat record: 39-34

Cavs record: 45-28

Heat vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports

Heat Injury Report

Vladislav Goldin – out

Jaime Jaquez Jr. – questionable

Nikola Jovic – available

Andrew Wiggins – available

Jahmir Young – out

Trevor Keels – out

Terry Rozier – out

Cavs Injury Report

Jarrett Allen – questionable

Tristan Enaruna – out

Riley Minix – out

Dean Wade – out

Jaylon Tyson – out

Craig Porter Jr. – out

Olivier Sarr – out

Heat vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets

Note: These player prop picks were made before odds were released and are based on past player performance.

Cavs Best NBA Prop Bet

James Harden OVER Rebounds and Assists

Since joining the Cavs in a trade deadline deal with the Clippers, Harden has been given the keys to the Cleveland offense and is averaging 7.7 assists per game. The former league MVP is averaging 8.0 dimes per night for the entire 2025-26 season, giving him a solid floor in any rebound and assist prop.

Harden is averaging 5.4 boards to go along with his 7.7 assists as a Cav, and he had nine boards and seven dimes in Wednesday’s loss to Miami. The Heat play at the fastest pace in the NBA, which gives a player like Harden plenty of chances to rack up counting numbers.

Heat vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick

The Cavs have struggled against the spread all season long, going 12-22 against the number when favored at home.

Meanwhile, the Heat are 16-11 against the spread as road underdogs and just had a huge outright win over the Cavs on Wednesday.

Cleveland is going to finish with a higher seed than the Heat in the East this season, but it has a net rating of just +2.5 over its last 15 games despite winning nine of them. Meanwhile, Miami has a +1.9 net rating even though it had a lengthy losing streak earlier this month.

The Cavs’ only win over the Heat was on the second night of a back-to-back without several key players in the lineup, and I don’t trust the Cavs when they’re favored by more than a possession this season. The Cavs have an average scoring margin of just +5.1 points as home favorites, and they’re 25-22 straight up against teams that are .500 or better.

I like the Heat to at least cover on Friday night.

Pick: Heat +5.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.