Heat vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 5
The Cleveland Cavaliers have an eight-game lead on the Boston Celtics atop the Eastern Conference and have a chance to build on that lead tonight when they host the Miami Heat.
The Heat have been in a bit of a rough stretch, going 3-7 in their last 10 games. If they want to find some momentum, an upset win against the Cavs tonight would go a long way.
Heat vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Heat +11.5 (-110)
- Cavaliers -11.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Heat +450
- Cavaliers -625
Total
- 222.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Heat vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Rocket Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Heat Record: 29-31
- Cavaliers Record: 51-10
Heat vs. Cavaliers Injury Report
Heat Injury Report
- Tyler Herro, PG - Game Time Decision
- Nikola Jovic, F - Out
- Kel'el Ware, C - Out
- Davion Mitchell, PG - Game Time Decision
- Andrew Wiggins, SF - Out
Cavaliers Injury Report
- Evan Mobley, PF - Game Time Decision
Heat vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Heat Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyler Herro OVER 3.5 Three-Pointers Made (-105) via BetMGM
If there's one weak spot of the Cavaliers' defense, it's their ability to defend the three-point shot. Cleveland ranks 16th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 35.8% from beyond the arc. As a result, I'm going to back Tyler Herro to hit at least three deep balls tonight.
Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Donovan Mitchell OVER 23.5 Points (-110) via BetMGM
Donovan Mitchell has been red-hot lately. He has scored 26+ points in five of his last six games and I expect that to continue against the Heat tonight. Miami ranks 13th in opponent effective field goal percentage and Mitchell put up 34 points the last time these two teams faced each other.
Heat vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
The Cavaliers are an outstanding 40-20-1 against the spread this season, and now the market has overadjusted on this team. The Heat, while having a bit of a lengthy injury report, has enough bright spots to potentially keep this game close.
Look for Miami to lean on the three-ball tonight to try to take advantage of Cleveland's middling perimeter defense. They've hit their shots from beyond the arc at a rate of 39.4% over their last three games, so if they can keep that momentum going tonight, they could be in a good spot.
I'll take the points with Miami.
Pick: Heat +11.5 (-110) via BetMGM
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
