Heat vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Playoffs Game 2
The No. 1-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers put on a show in Game 1 against the Miami Heat, knocking down 18 3-pointers on their way to a 21-point win at home.
After winning two play-in games behind massive games from Tyler Herro, Miami came back to earth in Game 1, as Herro was held to just 7-for-18 shooting from the field.
The Cavs are double-digit favorites in the latest odds for Game 2, and for good reason. Cleveland’s 21-point win came despite a down offensive game from Evan Mobley, and Miami has not been in Cleveland’s stratosphere this season when it comes to offensive rating.
The Heat finished the regular season 21st in offensive rating while the Cavs led the league, and Cleveland’s dynamic attack – led by Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell – was on full display in Game 1.
Let’s break down the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Game 2 on Wednesday night.
Heat vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Heat +12 (-110)
- Cavs -12 (-110)
Moneyline
- Heat: +490
- Cavs: -675
Total
- 212.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Heat vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 23
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Series: Cavs lead 1-0
Heat vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Heat Injury Report
- Alec Burks – available
- Haywood Highsmith – available
- Nikola Jovic – available
- Pelle Larsson – available
- Kevin Love – out
- Duncan Robinson – available
- Terry Rozier – questionable
Cavs Injury Report
- None to report
Heat vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Miami Heat Best NBA Prop Bet
- Davion Mitchell OVER 16.5 Points and Assists (-105)
Heat guard Davion Mitchell has been a revelation as of late, scoring 15, 16 and 18 points in his three postseason games (two play-in games) with Miami. On top of that, he’s adding nearly eight assists per game (23 total) during that stretch.
After a big Game 1 where he played nearly 34 minutes, I expect Mitchell to remain in a featured role for the Heat because of his defensive ability. The former first-round pick is one of the better options defensively on Donovan Mitchell or Darius Garland in this series.
Over his final 14 regular season games, Mitchell averaged 12.1 points and 6.3 assists per game. He seems to have carried that momentum into the playoffs, and I love him at this number on Wednesday.
Cleveland Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Darius Garland OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-130)
Cavs guard Darius Garland knocked down 5-of-9 shots from beyond the arc in Game 1, and he hit a dagger late in the fourth quarter that really sealed the win for Cleveland.
Now, he’s set at just 2.5 3-pointers made in Game 2 despite shooting 40.1 percent from deep during the regular season, averaging 2.8 made 3s on 7.1 attempts per game.
In each of his last four games where he’s attempted at least nine 3-pointers, Garland has made at least four in all of them. If his usage remains the same in Game 2, he’s a steal at this number.
Miami was just 16th in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game during the regular season.
Heat vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
The Cavs really made sure that Tyler Herro didn’t beat them in Game 1, forcing the ball out of his hands after he got off to a fast start.
While Bam Adebayo scored 24 points, Miami didn’t have enough offensive firepower to deal with the Cavs’ No. 1 offense on the road.
The loss pushed the Heat to 10-13-1 against the spread as road underdogs this season, and I’m worried about them keeping this game close in Game 2.
Cleveland shot well – 41.9 percent from 3 – in Game 1, but Evan Mobley also failed to crack double digits and De’Andre Hunter didn’t score a point.
This Cleveland team is dangerous – six players average double figures this season – and Miami doesn’t have enough offensive talent to pull off an upset if Herro isn’t scoring at a high rate (and efficiently).
The Cavs have also been elite at home, going 34-7 straight up in the regular season at home while covering the spread in 23 of 41 games when favored at home in the 2024-25 campaign.
Pick: Cavs -12 (-110 at DraftKings)
