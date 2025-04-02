Heat vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 2
The Boston Celtics have locked up a top-two seed in the Eastern Conference, and they’ve won nine games in a row to put some pressure on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 1 seed.
On Wednesday, Boston has a matchup with an old rival – the Miami Heat – who have been fighting for position in the play-in tournament for the third straight season.
Miami lost 10 games in a row at one point in March, but it enters this game on a five-game winning streak. Still, the Heat are just 9-26 straight up against teams that are over .500 this season.
Can Boston, which is favored at home, complete the season sweep of Miami?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Eastern Conference clash.
Heat vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Heat +10.5 (-110)
- Celtics -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Heat: +380
- Celtics: -500
Total
- 212.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Heat vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 2
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, FanDuel Sports Network Sun
- Heat record: 34-41
- Celtics record: 56-19
Heat vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Heat Injury Report
- Alec Burks – available
- Kevin Love – out
- Andrew Wiggins – out
- Dru Smith – out
- Nikola Jovic – out
- Duncan Robinson – out
Celtics Injury Report
- Jaylen Brown – questionable
- Kristaps Porzingis – questionable
- Jrue Holiday – questionable
- Al Horford – doubtful
- Miles Norris – out
- Jordan Walsh – out
- Drew Peterson – out
- JD Davison – out
Heat vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Note: These prop predictions were written before odds were released for the game. They are based on previous player performance.
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Derrick White OVER 3-Pointers Made
Boston has been sitting players in recent games (Jaylen Brown did not play on Monday against Memphis), but Derrick White has appeared in 71 games for the C’s and set the franchise record for the most 3-pointers made in a single season on Monday.
Now, he has an interesting matchup against a Miami team that is 18th in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game. White has made at least three shots from beyond the arc in nine of his last 10 games. He’s shooting 38.1 percent from deep for the season.
Heat vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
Miami’s record against teams that are above .500 this season speaks for itself.
Yes, the Heat are on a five-game winning streak, but they’ve knocked off some pretty bad teams in Washington, Philly and Charlotte to put that streak together. The Heat also beat the Atlanta Hawks and the Golden State Warriors, although Steph Curry did not play in that game.
Boston, on the other hand, just continues to roll through the league, ranking third in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games despite sitting both Brown and Jayson Tatum on occasion.
The Heat have really struggled as underdogs, posting the fourth-worst record against the spread as road dogs (8-12-1) in the NBA this season.
I’ll bet on their winning streak coming to an end at the hands of a Boston team that has beaten them by 12, 18 and 19 points this season.
Pick: Celtics -10.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.