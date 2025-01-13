Heat vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 13
The Jimmy Butler-less Miami Heat have won three games in a row as they get closer to the end of their West Coast trip. Tonight, they’ll take on Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Norman Powell, and the No. 7-seeded Los Angeles Clippers at the brand-new Intuit Dome.
The Clippers haven’t played since Jan. 8 due to the tragic wildfires in the Los Angeles area, but it appears – for now – that they’ll be back in action on Monday.
Leonard has appeared in two games this season after missing the first three months with a knee injury, and the Clippers are hoping he can help them make a leap in the Western Conference standings.
Meanwhile, in Miami, trade rumors around Butler have dominated the season, but the Heat are still firmly in the mix for a playoff spot – sitting in the No. 7 seed in the East. They’ve been buoyed by a career season from Tyler Herro, who is averaging a career-high in points per game, rebounds per game, and assists per game while shooting over 40 percent from beyond the arc.
Oddsmakers have set the Clippers as favorites in this matchup, but will they be able to cover against this surging Heat squad?
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market, and my prediction for Monday’s contest.
Heat vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Heat +6 (-108)
- Clippers -6 (-112)
Moneyline
- Heat: +195
- Clippers: -238
Total
- 214.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Heat vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 13
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports Sun
- Heat record: 20-17
- Clippers record: 20-17
Heat vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Heat Injury Report
- Bam Adebayo – available
- Jimmy Butler – out
- Josh Richardson – doubtful
- Dru Smith – out
Clippers Injury Report
- Kobe Brown – out
- Cam Christie – out
- Trentyn Flowers – out
- P.J. Tucker – out
- Kai Jones – out
Heat vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets
Miami Heat Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-145)
An All-Rookie selection last season, Jaquez has picked up five or more boards in each of his last four games – all of which where he was in the starting lineup. In fact, Jaquez has five or more boards in seven of his eight starts in the 2024-25 season.
As a starter, the former first-round pick is averaging 6.6 rebounds per game and overall he’s averaging 4.8 per game for the season.
Los Angeles Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Norman Powell OVER 21.5 Points (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Norman Powell is worth betting on against Miami:
Even with Kawhi Leonard back for the Clippers, Norman Powell has still been arguably their most efficient – and best – scorer this season.
Powell is averaging 23.7 points per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 43.7 percent from behind the arc. In the two games that Leonard has played, Powell has 20 and 25 points, attempting 16 and 17 shots in those games.
That’s right in line with his full season usage (16.9 shots per game), and now Powell gets to face a Miami Heat team that ranks 18th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage and 15th in opponent 3s made per game.
Leonard is going to continue to ramp up in the coming weeks, but I’m still buying Powell as the leader of this offense heading into Monday’s matchup.
Heat vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
While Miami has won three games in a row, it hasn’t exactly faced a tough schedule in that stretch.
The Heat took down a freefalling Golden State Warriors team before knocking off two of the worst teams in the Western Conference in Utah and Portland.
They've improved to 6-5 against the spread as road underdogs (they were dogs against Golden State), but I’m not sold on them beating the Clippers – with Leonard – tonight.
Los Angeles is a team that I’m buying right now after it stayed afloat through the first few months without the two-time NBA Finals MVP, and the Clippers have the best record against the spread as a home favorite (7-2) in the NBA this season.
Overall, Los Angeles is 12-5 straight up at home, and it ranks eighth in the NBA in net rating at home this season.
I’ll lay the points here with the Clippers entering this game fresh after a long layoff.
Pick: Clippers -6 (-112)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.