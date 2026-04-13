Heat vs. Hornets Opening Odds for NBA Play-In Tournament (Can Miami Continue Tourney Success?)

One team’s season will end when the Charlotte Hornets host the Miami Heat in the opening game of the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday night.

The winner will go on to face the loser of the Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers game for a spot in the NBA Playoffs.

Miami won the first three meetings over the Hornets before Charlotte got a 136-106 win in the final matchup on March 17.

Let’s get right into the opening odds for Heat vs. Hornets in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, April 14.

Heat vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Heat +5.5 (-110)

Hornets -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Heat +180

Hornets -218

Total

227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The Hornets are decent favorites in this one, with home-court advantage playing a key part. Charlotte is 21-10 at home while Miami is just 17-24 on the road this season.

Three of the four meetings this season went OVER the total, which was set at 229.5 or higher in each game.

Can Heat Continue Play-In Success?

The Miami Heat are back in the NBA Play-In Tournament for the fourth straight year after advancing out of the tournament in the last three seasons.

In those first two years, the Heat lost the opening game before defeating the Chicago Bulls to make the playoffs. Last season, they beat the Bulls and then beat the Hawks to make it to the postseason.

On the other hand, the Charlotte Hornets are 0-2 in their two NBA Play-In games in their history, losing to Indiana in 2021 and Atlanta in 2022.

The Heat are an organization that has had success in this tournament before, but the Hornets should give them a good fight. Kon Kneuppel has been a great addition in his rookie season alongside Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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