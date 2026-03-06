Heat vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 6

The Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets both bring winning streaks into Friday night’s matchup.

The Heat extended their winning streak to three games with a second straight victory over Brooklyn last night, while the Hornets upset the Celtics on Wednesday night for their sixth win in a row.

Miami has dominated Charlotte recently, including two wins this season. The Heat won 144-117 in October and 126-108 in November, but both of those games were in Miami.

The oddsmakers have the Hornets as home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Heat vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Heat +7.5 (-108)

Hornets -7.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Heat +240

Hornets -298

Total

229.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Heat vs. Hornets How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 6

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Spectrum Center

How to Watch (TV): FDSN SU, FDSN SE-CHA, WSOC

Heat record: 34-29

Hornets record: 32-31

Heat vs. Hornets Injury Reports

Heat Injury Report

Simone Fontecchio – Questionable

Nikola Jovic – Questionable

Norman Powell – Out

Terry Rozier – Out

Hornets Injury Report

Tosan Evbuomwan – Out

PJ Hall – Out

Liam McNeeley – Out

Antonio Reeves – Out

Tidjane Salaun – Out

Heat vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets

Heat Best NBA Prop Bet

Andrew Wiggins only played 23 minutes in last night’s win over the Nets, so he should be relatively fresh for this important matchup in Charlotte.

Wiggins only had 8 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 assist last night, ending a streak of nine straight games with OVER 21.5 PRA. Still, he’s hit this number in 63% of his games this season, averaging 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per contest.

The Heat forward scored 21 and 22 points against the Hornets earlier in the season, and he should get there again tonight.

Heat vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick

Playing on no days' rest hasn’t been an issue for Miami this season. The Heat are 10-4 against the spread in the second half of a back-to-back, and are 17-11-2 overall ATS as underdogs.

The Hornets are hot right now, but so are the Heat. This should be a closer game than the spread suggests, so I have to back Miami on the road. The Heat did win the first two meetings rather easily, after all.

Pick: Heat +7.5 (-108)

