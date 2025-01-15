Heat vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 15
After losing to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, the Miami Heat are looking to close out their West Coast trip strong against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.
Miami had a three-game winning streak snapped on Monday, and it remains in the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference even though star Jimmy Butler has been suspended amidst rumors that he wants a trade.
Recently, it was reported by ESPN that Butler had a face-to-face meeting with Pat Riley in which he reiterated his desire to be traded from the Heat – and that he won’t sign with the franchise long term.
With Butler’s status clouding Miami’s long-term outlook this season, oddsmakers have dropped it to just +8000 in the odds to win the NBA Finals. That’s well behind their opponent tonight – the Lakers – who sit at +3500 to win the Finals this season.
Los Angeles is coming off a blowout loss at home to the San Antonio Spurs, but it’ll look to turn the tide on Wednesday as a favorite once again.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s matchup.
Heat vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Heat +5 (-112)
- Lakers -5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Heat: +170
- Lakers: -205
Total
- 217 (Over -122/Under -108)
Heat vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 15
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Spectrum Sportsnet, Bally Sports Sun
- Heat record: 20-18
- Lakers record: 20-17
Heat vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Heat Injury Report
- Bam Adebayo – questionable
- Jimmy Butler – out
- Josh Richardson – out
- Dru Smith – out
- Kel’el Ware – probable
Lakers Injury Report
- LeBron James – probable
- Anthony Davis – probable
- Christian Wood – out
- Jarred Vanderbilt – out
- Jalen Hood-Schifino – out
- Dorian Finney-Smith – doubtful
- Bronny James – questionable
Heat vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets
Miami Heat Best NBA Prop Bet
- Terry Rozier UNDER 14.5 Points (-115)
If Bam Adebayo (questionable) sits out, there’s a chance that Rozier has an expanded role in the Heat offense tonight.
However, I still can’t buy him when it comes to his points prop.
Rozier is averaging just 12.0 points per game while shooting a shaky 40.1 percent from the field and 29.1 percent from 3 this season. He has not lived up to expectations in Miami since being acquired ahead of the trade deadline last season.
Not only that, but Rozier has scored 15 or more points in just two of his last 10 games and 11 of 34 games overall this season. He’s an easy fade candidate tonight.
Los Angeles Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Anthony Davis OVER 13.5 Rebounds (-110)
Anthony Davis has had some up-and-down scoring games against Bam Adebayo in his career, posting two games in his last three against him with less than 10 points.
So, I’m eyeing his rebounds prop on Wednesday night. AD is averaging 11.9 rebounds per game, but he’s grabbed at least 13 boards in five of his last six games. That gives him a solid floor against a Miami team that ranks 27th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game.
In one of his matchups against Adebayo last season, Davis grabbed a whopping 17 rebounds. He could be in line for another huge game on the glass tonight.
Heat vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
Even though Miami lost to the Clippers on Monday, it has actually played well on this road trip, keeping itself afloat in the NBA playoff picture.
So far this season, the Heat are just 6-6 against the spread as road underdogs, posting an average scoring margin of -2.7 points per game in those 12 contests. Meanwhile, the Lakers dropped to 7-6 against the spread as home favorites this season despite an impressive 12-6 record straight up at Crypto.com Arena.
The Heat are just two games over .500 on the season, but they still rank 12th in the NBA in net rating and ninth in defensive rating – which has been their calling card in recent seasons.
The Lakers, on the other hand, are just 22nd in the NBA in net rating and 24th in defensive rating – shaky marks for a team that is in the playoff race in the Western Conference.
Even if Los Angeles wins this game, I don’t expect it to be by much. As a home favorite, the Lakers have an average scoring margin of just +2.5 points this season.
Pick: Heat +5 (-112)
