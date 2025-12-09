Heat vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Quarterfinals
A Southeast divisional battle takes place in the NBA Cup Quarterfinals on Tuesday, as the Miami Heat hit the road to play Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic.
This is the third meeting between these teams this season, as Orlando won by four points back on Oct. 22 (the season opener) and one point on Dec. 5. However, the Heat find themselves as road favorites in this matchup with Franz Wagner (ankle) ruled out for Orlando.
The Magic remain fourth in the odds to win the NBA Cup despite the interesting spread for this game, but Miami certainly has a chance to upset this Magic team that has been without Banchero or Wagner a ton already this season.
The Magic jumped ahead of the Heat in the standings with their last win, but both of these teams are 14-10 and in the mix for a top-six spot in the Eastern Conference.
Tyler Herro, Davion Mitchell and others are listed as probable for this game, a sign that Miami will be close to full strength for this NBA Cup clash.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Tuesday’s quarterfinal matchup.
Heat vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Heat -1.5 (-105)
- Magic +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Heat: -118
- Magic: -102
Total
- 234.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Heat vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 9
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Heat record: 14-10
- Magic record: 14-10
Heat vs. Magic Injury Reports
Heat Injury Report
- Vladislav Goldin – questionable
- Tyler Herro – probable
- Pelle Larsson – probable
- Davion Mitchell – probable
- Terry Rozier – out
- Dru Smith – questionable
Magic Injury Report
- Jamal Cain – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
- Orlando Robinson – out
- Colin Castleton – out
- Franz Wagner – out
Heat vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets
Heat Best NBA Prop Bet
- Norman Powell OVER 21.5 Points (-122)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m backing the OVER for Powell against Orlando:
Heat wing Norman Powell is off to a great start this season, averaging 24.8 points per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 44.5 percent from beyond the arc.
Powell has torched Orlando this season, scoring 28 points on Dec. 5 and 28 points in their season opener back in October. Overall, the veteran guard has 22 or more points in 13 of his 19 games this season.
The Heat play at the fastest pace in the NBA, which has allowed for Powell and Miami to turn in some pretty big scoring games this season. Powell is attempting a career-high 16.2 shots and 6.3 free throws per game, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop.
While the Magic are fifth in the NBA in defensive rating, they haven’t had an answer for the veteran guard, as he’s shot 18-for-37 from the field against them in two games.
Heat vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
These teams have played a pair of close games already this season, and now the Magic are down Wagner (who had 32 points in their last meeting) on Tuesday.
That’s a major blow for the Orlando offense, especially since Banchero has been on a clear minutes limit in his first two games back in the lineup. I don’t want to bet on him playing a massive role in this game just yet, and the Magic could be hurting on the offensive end against a Miami team that loves to push the pace.
Even though the Magic are 2-0 against the Heat this season, they’ve won those games by a combined five points. Miami is still in the same class as Orlando – especially with Wagner out – as these teams have the No. 8 (Orlando) and No. 10 (Miami) net ratings in the NBA this season.
Plus, the Magic have really struggled against the spread at home (5-8) while Miami is 6-5 against the number on the road.
Unless Banchero suddenly returns to his All-Star form, I think Miami advances to the NBA Cup Semifinals.
Pick: Heat Moneyline (-118 at DraftKings)
