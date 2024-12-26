Heat vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 26
The Orlando Magic have won each of their first two meetings with the Miami Heat, including a comeback win on Dec. 21.
The Magic are down their two best players – Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero – due to oblique injuries, but they’ve still found a way to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference, upsetting the Boston Celtics in their last game on Monday.
Meanwhile, Miami is just one game over .500 this season, snapping a three-game losing streak on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets.
The Heat likely won’t have Jimmy Butler (doubtful on Thursday night) in this game, and the star forward has been the subject of trade rumors as of late – with ESPN’s Shams Charanai recently reporting that Butler prefers to be moved by the trade deadline.
Can the Heat make a run to convince Butler to stay for the rest of the season?
Here’s how oddsmakers expect them to fare against Orlando on Dec. 26.
Heat vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Heat +1.5 (-108)
- Magic -1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Heat: +100
- Magic: -120
Total
- 208 (Over -112/Under -108)
Heat vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 26
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Florida
- Heat record: 14-13
- Magic record: 19-12
Heat vs. Magic Injury Reports
Heat Injury Report
- Jimmy Butler – doubtful
- Dru Smith – out
- Nikola Jovic – available
- Pelle Larsson – available
- Terry Rozier – questionable
- Josh Richardson – out
Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero – out
- Gary Harris – questionable
- Franz Wagner – out
- Moe Wagner – out
- Mac McClung – out
Heat vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets
Miami Heat Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. UNDER 11.5 Points (-110)
This line is entirely too high for Heat forward Jamie Jaquez Jr. against an Orlando Magic team that ranks third in the NBA in defensive rating.
Jaquez has cleared 11.5 points in just six of his 23 games this season, averaging 8.7 on 7.5 shot attempts per game. Even with Butler doubtful, I’m not sold on Jaquez having a big game in his place.
Through seven games without Butler this season, the second-year forward is averaging just 9.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game, clearing this total just twice.
Orlando Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tristan da Silva OVER 11.5 Points (-125)
I’m buying Orlando Magic rookie Tristan Da Silva on Thursday night with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner both out of the lineup tonight.
Da Silva has scored 18, eight, 15, and 20 points in his last four games (all starts) while attempting double-digit shots in three of those four games.
If that usage stays the same for the rookie, he should be able to score 12 or more points against Miami. He finished with eight points on 3-of-7 shooting against the Heat earlier in the month, but he played fewer minutes in that game (28) than three that he cleared this prop.
Heat vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
Does Orlando move to 3-0 against Miami tonight?
I certainly think it’s in the cards after the comeback win earlier this month – especially since Butler won’t play in this matchup.
The Magic are one of the best teams in the NBA at home – going 12-2 straight up and an NBA-best 11-2-1 against the spread.
Meanwhile, the Heat are just 3-4 against the spread as road underdogs, and they haven’t exactly played well as of late, dropping three of their last four.
Orlando hasn’t had nearly as much offense without Banchero and Wagner, but it does play extremely tough defense that allows it to hang around.
With the Heat ranking just 25th in net rating over their last 10 games, I think Orlando will pick up a win at home on Thursday.
Pick: Magic Moneyline (-120)
