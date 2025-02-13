Heat vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 13
The Miami Heat turned in one of the worst fourth quarters by any team in the NBA on Wednesday, blowing a lead to the Oklahoma City Thunder to fall to 25-27 on the season.
Miami was up 10 heading into the fourth quarter, but it was outscored 32-8 (!!) by Oklahoma City to lose by 14 points. Even though Tyler Herro returned to the lineup, the team's offense struggled once again.
Now, Miami has a quick turnaround on Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks, who knocked off the Golden State Warriors last night. Dallas is a home underdog in this game as it looks to hang on to the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.
With Miami’s season on a downward trajectory after three straight losses, can it cover the spread as a 1.5-point favorite?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to consider in the prop market and my prediction for Heat vs. Mavericks.
Heat vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Heat -1.5 (-108)
- Mavericks +1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Heat: -122
- Mavericks: +102
Total
- 221.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Heat vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 13
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Southwest
- Heat record: 25-27
- Mavs record: 29-26
Heat vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Heat Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Mavs Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Heat vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
Miami Heat Best NBA Prop Bet
- Bam Adebayo OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-105)
Bam Adebayo has played some of the best basketball of his season as of late, and he’s averaging 19.0 points and 11.5 rebounds per game since Jan. 17 (13 games).
Bam had 15 boards on Wednesday against Oklahoma City, and he’s cleared 11.5 boards in four of his last six games. This is a great matchup against a Dallas team that doesn’t have a center right now with Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford and Dwight Powell all out.
That should help Bam get back to 12 or more rebounds on Thursday.
Dallas Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Klay Thompson OVER 16.5 Points (-110)
With Luka Doncic no longer in Dallas, Klay Thompson is being asked to step into a massive offensive role as of late.
Over his last four games, Thompson has 25, 13, 19 and 17 points, attempting 16.3 shots per game and shooting an impressive 41.2 percent from 3.
While Klay is averaging just 13.9 points per game this season, he’s hard to fade when he’s getting this much volume in the offense.
Heat vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
After beating Golden State on Wednesday night, Dallas is now 6-4 against the spread as a home underdog this season.
While bettors will want to monitor the injury reports for both of these teams in their final game ahead of the All-Star break, Miami has been nearly impossible to trust as a road favorite this season.
The Heat are just 3-9 against the spread in that spot, and they’re coming off a terrible finish on Wednesday night in OKC.
Miami’s offense has been a massive issue, ranking 29th in the NBA over its last 10 games. In that stretch, the Heat have cleared 110 points just two times and have fallen short of 90 points on the same number of occasions.
Not good.
While Dallas likely needs to have Kyrie Irving in action tonight to justify a bet on it, I don’t mind taking the Mavs as underdogs on Thursday if he does suit up.
Pick: Mavs Moneyline (+102 at DraftKings)
