Heat vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 16
The Miami Heat are red hot right now, winning four games in a row to pull into the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference ahead of Monday’s matchup with the Detroit Pistons.
Detroit is off to a better start in the 2024-25 season than it had in the 2023-24 campaign, but it still sits at just 10-16 and has dropped seven of its last 10 games.
Cade Cunningham is playing at an All-Star level, but the Pistons still lack some shooting around him on offense.
With Jimmy Butler’s name circulating in trade rumors, the Heat may need to go on a bit of a run to potentially keep him through the trade deadline.
Here’s how oddsmakers expect them to fare on Monday night, with the Heat set as road favorites.
Heat vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Heat -4.5 (-108)
- Pistons +4.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Heat: -180
- Pistons: +150
Total
- 219 (Over -108/Under -112)
Heat vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 16
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Sun
- Heat record: 13-10
- Pistons record: 10-16
Heat vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Heat Injury Report
- Josh Christopher – out
- Pelle Larsson – out
- Nikola Jovic – out
- Josh Richardson – out
Pistons Injury Report
- Tobias Harris – out
- Daniss Jenkins – out
- Bobi Klintman – out
- Alondes Williams – out
- Cole Swider – out
Heat vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
Miami Heat Best NBA Prop Bets
- Tyler Herro OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-130)
This season, Herro is shooting the lights out for Miami, hitting 42.7 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc per game.
He cleared 3.5 made 3s in his last matchup with Detroit, hitting 10 of his 17 shots from beyond the arc in that game.
Across 23 games, Herro has 13 games with four or more made 3s, and Detroit ranks just 26th in the NBA in opponent made 3s per game. Expect the Heat sharpshooter to stay hot from deep in this matchup.
Detroit Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
- Cade Cunningham OVER 16.5 Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Earlier this season, Cunningham had 16 rebounds and assists against Miami, and he’s averaging 7.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game in the 2024-25 campaign. Since Nov. 4, Cunningham has 17 or more rebounds and assists in 10 of his 15 games.
Over that 15-game stretch, the former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 8.1 rebounds and 10.5 assists per game, including a few matchups where he recorded a triple-double.
I expect Cade to be heavily involved across the box score again tonight.
Heat vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
Miami has not been great against the spread as a road favorite this season – going just 2-3 – but it has been rolling over its last 10 games, winning seven of them (including this four-game winning streak).
Detroit, on the other hand, was blown out by Boston on Thursday, and it is just 4-4 against the spread as a home underdog. Over the last 10 games, the Pistons rank 24th in the NBA in net rating while Miami clocks in at No. 8.
With Jimmy Butler, Herro and Bam Adebayo all expected to play in this one, Miami is in a great spot to win this game.
I don’t love laying the points here, but the Pistons have been too prone to blowouts – their last six losses have all been by double-digits – for me to trust them in a game I think they’ll lose.
Pick: Heat -4.5 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.