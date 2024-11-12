SI

Heat vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NBA Cup Group Play

Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Miami Heat-Detroit Pistons matchup in the NBA Cup Group Play on Tuesday.

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham.
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham. / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat have gotten off to a slow start this season, but they picked up what Bam Adebayo called a “signature” win on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Will that propel Miami on a winning streak?

It certainly hopes it can start one on Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons in Cade Cunningham in an NBA Cup matchup.

The Pistons are 4-7 on the season and their last three games have all been decided by two points or less. Unfortunately, Detroit is 1-2 in those contests.

These teams played back in October in Miami with the Heat pulling out an eight-point win. Does a similar result occur in this NBA Cup matchup?

With Jimmy Butler out in the last game for Miami, things could be tougher on Tuesday as he's already been ruled out.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.

Heat vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spread

  • Heat -1.5 (-110)
  • Pistons +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Heat: -120
  • Pistons: +100

Total

  • 214.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Heat vs. Pistons How to Watch

  • Date: Tuesday, Nov. 12
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena
  • How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local), NBA League Pass
  • Heat record: 4-5
  • Pistons record: 4-7

Heat vs. Pistons Injury Reports

Heat Injury Report

  • Jimmy Butler – out
  • Keshad Johnson – out
  • Josh Christopher – out
  • Tyler Herro – available

Pistons Injury Report

  • Daniss Jenkins – out
  • Jalen Duren – questionable
  • Bobi Klintman – out
  • Cole Swider – questionable
  • Isaiah Stewart – probable
  • Ausar Thompson – out
  • Alondes Williams – out

Heat vs. Pistons Key Players to Watch 

Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo: Bam was held to just nine points, but he did add seven boards and seven dimes in Miami’s win against the Timberwolves on Sunday. Against Detroit earlier this season, the All-Star center had a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds). Still, his scoring is way down this season (14.8 points per game on 38.6 percent shooting). 

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham: After recording three straight triple-doubles, Cunningham had yet another big game in a loss to Houston on Sunday, scoring 26 points while adding eight rebounds and nine assists. He may be in the mix for an All-Star bid this season, especially if the Pistons end up outplaying expectations. 

Heat vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick

Call me crazy, but I think Detroit is live to pull off the upset in this matchup. 

The Pistons have been solid against the spread, going 6-5 overall and 3-2 in their games as home underdogs. 

As of late, Cunningham has been playing at an All-Star level, and it’s helped Detroit stay in games, posting three-straight matchups where the final score was within a possession.

With Butler ruled out, Miami’s offensive ceiling is significantly lower, especially with Adebayo struggling from the field. 

The Heat come into this game at 4-5 against the spread overall, and they’re just one spot ahead of the Pistons in net rating for the season. I’ll take the points with the home dog on Tuesday.  

Pick: Pistons +1.5 (-110)

