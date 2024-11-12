Heat vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NBA Cup Group Play
The Miami Heat have gotten off to a slow start this season, but they picked up what Bam Adebayo called a “signature” win on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Will that propel Miami on a winning streak?
It certainly hopes it can start one on Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons in Cade Cunningham in an NBA Cup matchup.
The Pistons are 4-7 on the season and their last three games have all been decided by two points or less. Unfortunately, Detroit is 1-2 in those contests.
These teams played back in October in Miami with the Heat pulling out an eight-point win. Does a similar result occur in this NBA Cup matchup?
With Jimmy Butler out in the last game for Miami, things could be tougher on Tuesday as he's already been ruled out.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.
Heat vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Heat -1.5 (-110)
- Pistons +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Heat: -120
- Pistons: +100
Total
- 214.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Heat vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 12
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local), NBA League Pass
- Heat record: 4-5
- Pistons record: 4-7
Heat vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Heat Injury Report
- Jimmy Butler – out
- Keshad Johnson – out
- Josh Christopher – out
- Tyler Herro – available
Pistons Injury Report
- Daniss Jenkins – out
- Jalen Duren – questionable
- Bobi Klintman – out
- Cole Swider – questionable
- Isaiah Stewart – probable
- Ausar Thompson – out
- Alondes Williams – out
Heat vs. Pistons Key Players to Watch
Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo: Bam was held to just nine points, but he did add seven boards and seven dimes in Miami’s win against the Timberwolves on Sunday. Against Detroit earlier this season, the All-Star center had a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds). Still, his scoring is way down this season (14.8 points per game on 38.6 percent shooting).
Detroit Pistons
Cade Cunningham: After recording three straight triple-doubles, Cunningham had yet another big game in a loss to Houston on Sunday, scoring 26 points while adding eight rebounds and nine assists. He may be in the mix for an All-Star bid this season, especially if the Pistons end up outplaying expectations.
Heat vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
Call me crazy, but I think Detroit is live to pull off the upset in this matchup.
The Pistons have been solid against the spread, going 6-5 overall and 3-2 in their games as home underdogs.
As of late, Cunningham has been playing at an All-Star level, and it’s helped Detroit stay in games, posting three-straight matchups where the final score was within a possession.
With Butler ruled out, Miami’s offensive ceiling is significantly lower, especially with Adebayo struggling from the field.
The Heat come into this game at 4-5 against the spread overall, and they’re just one spot ahead of the Pistons in net rating for the season. I’ll take the points with the home dog on Tuesday.
Pick: Pistons +1.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.