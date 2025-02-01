Heat vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, Feb. 1
The Miami Heat have stumbled a bit in recent starts, going 4-6 in their last 10 games to fall to .500 on the season at 23-23. They have a chance to bounce back in San Antonio on Sunday night when they take on the Spurs.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this interconference showdown.
Heat vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Heat +2 (-108)
- Spurs -2 (-112)
Moneyline
- Heat +110
- Sputs -130
Total
- 223 (Over -112/Under -108)
Heat vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 1
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Sun
- Heat record: 23-23
- Spurs record: 21-24
Heat vs. Spurs Injury Reports
Heat Injury Report
- Josh Richardson, SG - Out
- Jimmy Butler, SF - Out
- Dru Smith, G - OFS
Spurs Injury Report
- Riley Minix, F - OFS
Heat vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets
Miami Heat Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyler Herro OVER 6.5 Assists (+114)
Tyler Herro has recorded at least seven receptions in four of his last five games, an area that he seems to be focusing on in recent starts. Now, he faces a Spurs team that allows 26.3 assists per game. This is a great spot at plus-money for Herro to reach seven assists once again.
San Antonio Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Victor Wembanyama UNDER 12.5 Rebounds (-105)
A 12.5 rebound total is a tough too high for Victor Wembanyama, who is averaging 10.9 rebounds per game this season and has reached 13 or more rebounds just once in his last nine games. Now, he faces a Heat team that has improved in the rebounding department, grabbing 50.8% of rebounds in their last three games.
Heat vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
I'm going to lay the two points with the Spurs as small home favorites. They've been putting together some strong shooting performances lately, sporting an effective field goal percentage of 55.3% over their last three games. Their effective field goal percentage is also 1.1% better on their home court, whereas the Heat's effective field goal percentage drops 3.6% when playing on the road.
The Heat have also had an issue turning the ball over lately, coughing it up on 17.3% of their possessions over their last three games, which is the worst mark in the NBA in that stretch.
Give me the Spurs to get the job done at home tonight.
Pick: Spurs -2 (-112)
