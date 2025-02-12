Heat vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 12
The Miami Heat are struggling right now, falling under .500 in a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics, and they’ve scored just 86 and 85 points in their last two games.
Now, the Heat hit the road to play the best team in the Western Conference – the Oklahoma City Thunder – on Wednesday night. OKC is a massive favorite in this game, and it enters Wednesday’s matchup with a 18-8-1 against the spread record when favored at home.
Miami has several rotation players listed as questionable on Wednesday due to an illness surrounding the squad – so there’s a chance OKC could be facing a makeshift Heat roster.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds for this game, the players I’m targeting in the prop market and my prediction for Heat-Thunder.
Heat vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Heat +14.5 (-112)
- Thunder -14.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Heat: +650
- Thunder: -1000
Total
- 219 (Over -108/Under -112)
Heat vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 12
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Heat record: 25-26
- Thunder record: 43-9
Heat vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Heat Injury Report
- Josh Christopher – out
- Tyler Herro – questionable
- Duncan Robinson – questionable
- Terry Rozier – questionable
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. – questionable
- Nikola Jovic – available
- Dru Smith – out
- Isaiah Stevens – out
- Kevin Love – out
- Keshad Johnson – out
Thunder Injury Report
- Ousmane Dieng – out
- Chet Holmgren – out
- Cason Wallace – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Ajay Mitchell – out
Heat vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
Miami Heat Best NBA Prop Bet
- Bam Adebayo OVER 17.5 Points (-120)
This number could end up being a steal for Adebayo if Herro (questionable) sits out.
This season, Bam is averaging just 16.5 points per game, but he’s cleared 17.5 points in seven straight games. Over that stretch, Bam is averaging 22.6 points on 16.1 shots per game. Without Herro against Boston, Bam took 17 shots and 10 free throws, finishing with 22 points.
He’s hard not to back at this discounted number given his recent play.
Oklahoma City Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 11.5 Rebounds (125)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Isaiah Hartenstein is undervalued with Chet Holmgren out:
The Oklahoma City Thunder will not play Chet Holmgren on Wednesday against the Miami Heat, and that sets up Isaiah Hartenstein to play big minutes – and have a big game on the glass.
Miami is just 26th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game, and Hartenstein enters this matchup averaging 12.1 rebounds per game. He’s cleared 11.5 boards in 20 of his 32 games this season, including an 18-rebound game against these Heat.
Hartenstein is a no-brainer at this number with Holmgren resting.
Heat vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
This could end up as a dominant defensive showing for the Thunder with Herro, Jaquez, Robinson and Rozier all questionable for this matchup.
Miami scored just 85 points on Monday without Herro against the Boston Celtics, and OKC has the No. 1 defense in the NBA this season.
Miami, on the other hand, is just 21st in offensive rating and ninth in defensive rating. So, the Heat would like to play a much lower-scoring game if they can hang around.
Four of Miami’s five games this month have fallen short of this total, and the Heat have failed to crack 90 points in back-to-back games.
This could be a low-scoring affair – even if the Thunder win big – in OKC.
Pick: UNDER 219 (-112 at DraftKings)
