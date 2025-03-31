Heat vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 31
The Miami Heat looked dead in the water earlier this month, dropping 10 games in a row, but they’ve rebounded to win four straight and put themselves back in the mix for the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference.
On Monday, Miami has what should be an easy win against a tanking Washington Wizards team. The worst team in the East, Washington would love to keep losing to lock up the worst record in the NBA in the 2024-25 season – which would help it in the draft lottery.
Can the Heat, who are favored on the road, take care of business and cover the spread?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my game prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.
Heat vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Heat -8.5 (-112)
- Wizards +8.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Heat: -380
- Wizards: +300
Total
- 216.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Heat vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 31
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, FanDuel Sports Network Sun
- Heat record: 33-41
- Wizards record: 16-58
Heat vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Heat Injury Report
- Alec Burks – probable
- Nikola Jovic – out
- Kevin Love – out
- Duncan Robinson – out
- Andrew Wiggins – out
- Dru Smith – out
Wizards Injury Report
- Saddiq Bey – out
- Malcolm Brogdon – out
- Kyshawn George – out
- Khris Middleton – out
- JT Thor – out
- Corey Kispert – out
- Bilal Coulibaly – out
- Anthony Gill – out
Heat vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
Miami Heat Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyler Herro OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-140)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Tyler Herro is a great prop target in this game:
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has a great matchup on Monday night, as the Washington Wizards rank 27th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game and 26th in opponent 3-point percentage.
Herro knocked down three of his five attempts from deep the last time these teams played, and he’s also found his stroke from deep, making four or more 3-pointers in three games in a row.
With Miami fighting for the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference, I expect it to lean heavily on Herro against a tanking Washington team.
Heat vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
Over this four-game winning streak, the Heat have the best net rating in the NBA, and I’m buying them on the road against this tanking Washington team.
Miami has struggled as a road favorite (5-10 against the spread), but the Wizards are sitting several rotation players in this game and have dropped seven of their last 10.
On top of that, the Wizards are worse at home (7-30) than they’ve been on the road in the 2024-25 season.
Miami has a chance to get back into the No. 9 seed with a win and a Chicago loss (to OKC) on Monday. I’m buying the Heat to cover the spread and stay hot on Monday.
Pick: Heat -8.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
