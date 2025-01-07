Historic Betting Trend Suggest Ravens Will Easily Advance Past Steelers to Divisional Round
The Wild-Card Round of the NFL Playoffs is set and what you might have noticed is that the Baltimore Ravens are the biggest favorites of the opening round against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
DraftKings Sportsbook has the Ravens set as 10-point favorites, the only double-digit favorite of the opening round. If you're hesitant to lay that big of a number in a playoff game, let me ease some of those concerns. According to John Ewing, double-digit favorites have had plenty of success in the playoffs in recent years.
NFL Playoffs Double-Digit Favorites
Here is the history of double-digit favorites in the playoffs dating back to 2010:
DATE
FAVORITE
UNDERDOG
SCORE
ATS RESULT
Jan 20, 2024
SF -10.5
GB
SF 24, GB 21
L
Jan 20, 2024
BAL -10
HOU
BAL 34, HOU 10
W
Jan 15, 2024
BUF -10
PIT
BUF 34, PIT 17
W
Jan 15, 2023
BUF -14
MIA
BUF 34, MIA 31
L
Jan 16, 2022
KC -11.5
PIT
KC 42, PIT 21
W
Jan 10, 2021
NO -11
CHI
CHI 9, NO 21
W
Jan 9, 2021
TB -10
WAS
TB 31, WAS 23
L
Jan 12, 2020
KC -10
HOU
KC 51, HOU 31
W
Jan 11, 2020
BAL -10
TEN
TEN 28, BAL 12
L
Jan 13, 2018
NE -13.5
TEN
NE 35, TEN 14
W
Jan 14, 2017
NE -16.5
HOU
NE 34, HOU 16
W
Jan 8, 2017
PIT -11.5
MIA
PIT 30, MIA 12
W
Jan 10, 2015
SEA -13.5
GB
CAR 17, SEA 31
W
Jan 5, 2013
GB -11
MIN
MIN 10, GB 24
W
Jan 14, 2012
NE -14
DEN
DEN 10, NE 45
W
Jan 7, 2012
NO -10.5
DET
DET 28, NO 45
W
Jan 16, 2011
CHI -10
SEA
SEA 24, CHI 35
W
Jan 8, 2011
NO -10
SEA
NO 36, SEA 41
L
If you look at the table above, you'll see this is a familiar spot for the Steelers. They were 10-point underdogs to the Bills last season and were 11.5-point underdogs to the Steelers two years ago. They failed to be competitive in either game, losing by 17 and 21 points respectively.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
