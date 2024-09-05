SI

History Points to Low-Scoring Affair in Panthers vs. Saints

Iain MacMillan

Dec 10, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks to pass against Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95) during the second half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Dec 10, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks to pass against Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95) during the second half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

As bettors across the country get ready to place their bets for Week 1 of the NFL season, everyone is looking for an edge to help them figure out the best wagers to get in on. One of the ways that some bettors do that is by sifting through the plethora of available trends.

One of the most notable involves Sunday's NFC South showdown between the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints. Before I get into the trends, let's take a look at the latest odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Saints Odds and Total

Spread:

  • Panthers +3.5 (-104)
  • Saints -3.5 (-118)

Moneyline:

  • Panthers +168
  • Saints -200

Total:

  • OVER 41.5 (-105)
  • UNDER 41.5 (-115)

Panthers vs. Saints Betting Trends

  • The UNDER is 9-2 in the Panthers' last 11 games
  • The UNDER is 14-6 in the Saints' last 20 games
  • The UNDER is 7-0 the last seven times these two teams met

If you think history will repeat itself on Sunday, then don't hesitate to bet the UNDER 41.5 when the Saints host the Panthers.

Not only has the UNDER gone 9-2 in the Panthers' last 11 games and 14-6 in the Saints' last 20 games, but the bet has also hit the last seven times these two teams played against each other. You have to go back to a 27-24 victory in favor of the Saints on October 25 2020 for the last time an OVER hit in a game between these two squads.

Time will tell if the streak will extend to eight on Sunday, but if you want to back an intriguing betting trend, there may be none better than the UNDER between the Panthers and Saints.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Iain MacMillan

IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting