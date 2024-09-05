History Points to Low-Scoring Affair in Panthers vs. Saints
As bettors across the country get ready to place their bets for Week 1 of the NFL season, everyone is looking for an edge to help them figure out the best wagers to get in on. One of the ways that some bettors do that is by sifting through the plethora of available trends.
One of the most notable involves Sunday's NFC South showdown between the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints. Before I get into the trends, let's take a look at the latest odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Panthers vs. Saints Odds and Total
Spread:
- Panthers +3.5 (-104)
- Saints -3.5 (-118)
Moneyline:
- Panthers +168
- Saints -200
Total:
- OVER 41.5 (-105)
- UNDER 41.5 (-115)
Panthers vs. Saints Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 9-2 in the Panthers' last 11 games
- The UNDER is 14-6 in the Saints' last 20 games
- The UNDER is 7-0 the last seven times these two teams met
If you think history will repeat itself on Sunday, then don't hesitate to bet the UNDER 41.5 when the Saints host the Panthers.
Not only has the UNDER gone 9-2 in the Panthers' last 11 games and 14-6 in the Saints' last 20 games, but the bet has also hit the last seven times these two teams played against each other. You have to go back to a 27-24 victory in favor of the Saints on October 25 2020 for the last time an OVER hit in a game between these two squads.
Time will tell if the streak will extend to eight on Sunday, but if you want to back an intriguing betting trend, there may be none better than the UNDER between the Panthers and Saints.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.