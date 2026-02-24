Hornets vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 24

The Chicago Bulls are starting a 10-game losing streak in the face when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night.

The Bulls covered as +9.5 underdogs in a 105-99 loss to the Knicks on Saturday, ending an eight-game losing streak against the spread. The trade deadline has not been helpful in Chicago.

On the other hand, Charlotte got back on track with a 120-112 win over the Wizards after losing three of its last four contests.

The Hornets have won two of three meetings against the Bulls this season, including a 112-99 victory last month in Chicago.

The oddsmakers have the Hornets as road favorites at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.

Hornets vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hornets -8.5 (-110)

Bulls +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Hornets: -340

Bulls: +270

Total

233.5 (Over -111/Under -120)

Hornets vs. Bulls How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 24

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: United Center

How to Watch (TV): FDSN SE-CHA, WSOC, CHSN

Hornets record: 27-31

Bulls record: 24-34

Hornets vs. Bulls Injury Reports

Hornets Injury Report

Tosan Evbuomwan – out

PJ Hall – out

Ryan Kalkbrenner – probable

Liam McNeeley – out

Antonio Reeves – out

Tidjane Salaun – out

Coby White – probable

Bulls Injury Report

Zach Collins – out

Noa Essengue – out

Jaden Ivey – out

Yuki Kawamura – out

Mac McClung – out

Anfernee Simons – out

Jalen Smith – questionable

Hornets vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets

Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet

Kon Knueppel is settling in nicely during his rookie season. After a slower start to the year with 13.8 points per game in October, he’s been above 17.8 points per game in each of the last four months, including 22.3 points per game in February.

Overall, the rookie is averaging 19.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season. That’s OVER 27.5 PRA, which is a mark he’s hit in two straight games – getting there with 33 and 28 points alone –, and seven of his last eight contests.

Hornets vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick

The Hornets surprisingly hold the last spot in the play-in tournament after the All-Star break, which not many people may have expected before the season. They’ve been an impressive bunch, led by their fourth overall pick, and now get a chance to hand the Bulls their 10th straight loss.

Charlotte already took down the Bulls 112-99 in Chicago as +2 underdogs last month, but now the Hornets are -8.5 favorites. It makes sense given Chicago’s roster turnover since then, and the Bulls have been struggling against the spread this month.

This big spread may scare some people off, but I’ll back the Hornets as road favorites tonight in Chicago.

Pick: Hornets -8.5 (-110)

