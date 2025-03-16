Hornets vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 16
The Los Angeles Clippers and Charlotte Hornets are making up a game that was postponed by the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year on Sunday night.
Oddsmakers have set the Clippers as massive favorites in this game, and they may get guard Norman Powell (upgraded to questionable) back in action on Sunday.
As for the Hornets, they’ve played better as of late, winning three of their last four games to move to 17-49 in the 2024-25 season.
Here’s a betting breakdown of this game, including the latest odds, injuries, prop bets and my game prediction for Sunday’s clash.
Hornets vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hornets +13 (-108)
- Clippers -13 (-112)
Moneyline
- Hornets: +550
- Clippers: -800
Total
- 223 (Over -110/Under -110)
Hornets vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 16
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBA League Pass
- Hornets record: 17-49
- Clippers record: 37-30
Hornets vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Hornets Injury Report
- Tre Mann – out
- Grant Williams – out
- Brandon Miller – out
- Damion Baugh – out
- Josh Okogie – out
- Tidjane Salaun – out
- KJ Simpson – out
Clippers Injury Report
- Norman Powell – questionable
- Patrick Baldwin Jr. – out
- Kris Dunn – out
- Trentyn Flowers – out
- Seth Lundy – out
- Jordan Miller – out
Hornets vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets
Charlotte Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet
- LaMelo Ball OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-130)
This is a volume play, as Ball is attempting 11.1 3-pointers per game this month, averaging 4.0 makes per contest.
Ball is shooting just 33.7 percent from deep for the season, but he’s made four or more shots from 3-point range in four of his last seven games while averaging 3.9 made 3s per game for the season.
He’s worth a shot if he keeps taking double-digit shots from downtown.
Los Angeles Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Norman Powell OVER 17.5 Points (-110)
If he’s able to suit up on Sunday, Powell is a value bet to clear his points prop since he’s averaging 23.8 points per game in the regular season.
Powell has basically been out since the All-Star break, but before that he had scored 18 or more points in 18 consecutive games. The Clippers guard is shooting an impressive 49.4 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from 3.
He should be able to take advantage of a weak Charlotte defense, even if he plays limited minutes.
Hornets vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
No team in the NBA has been better against the spread at home than the Los Angeles Clippers. They are 22-10 overall and an insane 15-6 against the spread when favored at the Intuit Dome this season.
Now, Los Angeles is a double-digit favorite against a Charlotte team that has hung around in a few games recently.
Still, despite three wins in its last four, Charlotte is 25th in the NBA in net rating (-8.2) over its last 10 games. The Clips picked up an eight-point win against Charlotte earlier this season, and that game came on the road where Los Angeles is one of the worst teams in the league against the spread.
Charlotte is over .500 against the spread as a road underdog, but it has the No. 29 offense in the NBA. That’s going to be an issue against a Clippers team that is really committed on the defensive end, ranking fourth in the league in both defensive rating and opponent points per game.
I’ll take a shot on the Clippers to cover here, especially since they need every win they can get in a loaded Western Conference playoff picture.
Pick: Clippers -13 (-112 at DraftKings)
