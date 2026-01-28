Hornets vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 28
The Charlotte Hornets bring a rare winning streak into Wednesday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. They’ve won their last three contests while the Grizzlies have dropped three straight.
Charlotte’s wins have been pretty impressive, too, upsetting the Magic in Orlando and blowing out the 76ers on Monday afternoon with a win over the Wizards in between.
Meanwhile, Memphis lost as home favorites against the Hawks and Pelicans before a road loss in Houston.
This will be the first meeting this season between these two teams after Memphis swept the two-game series with ease last year.
The oddsmakers have the Grizzlies as slight home underdogs at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.
Hornets vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Hornets -2.5 (-105)
- Grizzlies +2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Hornets: -135
- Grizzlies: +114
Total
- 230.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Hornets vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 28
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN SE-CHA, FDSN SE-MEM
- Hornets record: 19-28
- Grizzlies record: 18-26
Hornets vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Hornets Injury Report
- PJ Hall – out
- Mason Plumlee – out
- Antonio Reeves – out
- KJ Simpson – out
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Zach Edey – out
- Ty Jerome – out
- Ja Morant – out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – out
Hornets vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
Jock Landale has been getting more playing time in recent weeks, including some starts, and he’s making the most of it. The Australian big man has 11 rebounds in each of his last two games, and at least eight boards in eight of his last nine contests.
The Hornets are a good rebounding team, so this will be a test for Landale, but I can’t pass up these plus odds on the big man to keep it rolling at home. He’s averaging a full rebound more per game at home than on the road this season.
Hornets vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
These are two of the most-profitable teams when betting the under this season. Charlotte is 28-19, and Memphis is 25-19, and this 230.5 total isn’t doing enough to sway me away from that.
Charlotte has also gone under in four of its last five games, with Memphis coming off a game in which there were just 207 total points in a 108-99 loss in Houston.
Neither team has much offensive firepower, especially with Ja Morant out, so I’ll back the trends and the under tonight.
Pick: UNDER 230.5 (-110)
