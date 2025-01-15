Hornets vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 15
Two teams in tank mode for Cooper Flagg face off on Wednesday night as the Utah Jazz host the Charlotte Hornets and All-Star hopeful LaMelo Ball.
Charlotte is off to a brutal start this season, winning just eight of its first 36 games. The Hornets are 1-9 in their last 10 games and rank 25th in the NBA in net rating.
Yet, they are favored by five points tonight.
That’s because Utah is 26th in the league in net rating and is expected to be without several key rotation players, including Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton.
With that in mind, how should we bet on this matchup?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, players to watch and my prediction for Hornets-Jazz on Wednesday night.
Hornets vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hornets -5 (-112)
- Jazz +5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Hornets: -205
- Jazz: +170
Total
- 220.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Hornets vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 15
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): Root Sports, Bally Sports
- Hornets record: 8-28
- Jazz record: 10-28
Hornets vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Hornets Injury Report
- Moussa Diabate – out
- Tre Mann – out
- Grant Williams – out
- Isaiah Wong – out
Jazz Injury Report
- Jordan Clarkson – out
- Lauri Markkanen – out
- John Collins – out
- Johnny Juzang – out
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- Keyonte George – questionable
- Elijah Harkless – questionable
- Collin Sexton – out
- Oscar Tshiebwe – questionable
Hornets vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
Charlotte Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Brandon Miller OVER 18.5 Points (-125)
This is a great matchup for Miller, as the Jazz are down several key rotation players and rank just 29th in the NBA in defensive rating this season.
The second-year wing has been hot as of late, scoring 19 or more points in 14 of his last 17 games, averaging 24.1 points per game over that stretch. He’s coming off a 19-point game (on 16 shot attempts) in a loss to Phoenix.
Utah Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet
- Walker Kessler UNDER 13.5 Points (-105)
Kessler should have an expanded offensive role with so many Jazz players out tonight, but he’s only scored 14 or more points in nine of his 31 games this season.
In addition to that, Kessler’s game doesn’t make him a player that will see a high volume of shots, as most of his work is done in the painted area. The former first-round pick has just four games with double-digit shot attempts this season, and he’s taken no more than 11 shots in any game.
To top things off, Charlotte ranks eighth in the NBA in opponent points in the paint per game, so this is far from a good matchup for the Jazz center. This line is a little too high for my liking tonight.
Hornets vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
If there ever was a time to bet on the Hornets, it’s tonight.
Charlotte has the majority of its rotation ready to go for this game, and it’s facing a shell of a Utah team that is down starters like Markkanen, Collins and Sexton as well as sixth man Jordan Clarkson.
Utah has struggled at home this season, winning just three of its 17 games at Delta Center. On top of that, the Jazz aren’t even covering at a high rate, going 7-10 against the spread in those games.
Charlotte has been about as untrustworthy as any team over its last 10 games, winning just one of them, but this matchup is gift-wrapped for LaMelo Ball and company with all of the players out for Utah.
Pick: Hornets -5 (-112)
