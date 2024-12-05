Hornets vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 5
For the second time in less than a week, the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets face off – this time in New York.
Charlotte gave the Knicks a scare on Black Friday, losing by just one point despite the fact that LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges were out of the lineup with injuries.
Ball has been great for the Hornets this season, averaging 31.1 points per game, but he’s still sidelined with a calf injury on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Knicks are coming off a blowout win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, securing a spot in the NBA Cup Quarterfinals in the process. New York is 8-2 in its last 10 games, and it ranks No. 1 in the league in offensive rating and No. 2 in net rating over that stretch.
Can the Knicks take down a shorthanded Charlotte team on Thursday as home favorites?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to consider in the prop market and my best bet for Thursday’s contest.
Hornets vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hornets +14.5 (-112)
- Knicks -14.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Hornets: +675
- Knicks: -1050
Total
- 217.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Hornets vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 5
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Southeast, MSG
- Hornets record: 6-15
- Knicks record: 13-8
Hornets vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Hornets Injury Report
- LaMelo Ball – out
- Miles Bridges – out
- Tre Mann – out
- Grant Williams – out
Knicks Injury Report
- Precious Achiuwa – questionable
- Cameron Payne – questionable
- Mitchell Robinson – out
- Boo Buie III – out
- Kevin McCullar Jr. – out
Hornets vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets
- Brandon Miller OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-154)
With LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges out again, the Brandon Miller show hits the road to Madison Square Garden. Miller was held in check by the Knicks on Black Friday, scoring 20 points on 7-for-25 shooting, but it’s his 3-point – and overall – volume that intrigues me tonight.
Miller has taken double-digit shots from 3 in 12 of his last 15 games, and in every game he’s finished this season, he’s attempted at least seven shots from deep.
That’s volume that you just can’t pass up. The second-year wing is shooting 36.8 percent from downtown, clearing 3.5 made 3s in six of his last eight contests.
On the season, New York is allowing 13.9 opponent 3s per game while letting them shoot 36.1 percent from beyond the arc.
Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
- Jalen Brunson OVER 32.5 Points and Assists (-115)
As a Knick, Brunson has destroyed Charlotte, scoring 31 or more points in thre of his last four games against it. Just last week, Brunson carried the Knicks in a one-point win, putting up 31 points, six rebounds and six assists against the Hornets.
He may push this prop on points alone, but Brunson has been a willing – and effective – passer in the 2024-25 season. He’s averaging 7.7 assists per game, and that’s helped him clear 32.5 points and assists in nine games already this season.
He’s worth a shot in a favorable matchup at home on Thursday.
Hornets vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
The Knicks are really coming into their own over the last 10 games, and Mikal Bridges has turned in back-to-back strong shooting games – a huge sign for New York’s long-term success.
Even with a bit of a slow start to the season, the Knicks are 5-3-1 against the spread when favored at home, winning those games by an average margin of 14.2 points per game.
They are a far better team at home (7-2) than they’ve been on the road (6-6) so far in the 2024-25 season.
Charlotte has also been solid against the spread as a road underdog, going 5-3 against the spread, but can we trust the Hornets without Ball?
Yes, they hung tight with the Knicks at home, but the Hornets still only put up 98 points in that contest and benefitted from 19 Knicks turnovers.
New York is averaging 118 points per game this season, and I don’t see it turning in another poor shooting game – especially at home.
I’ll lay the points with the Knicks, who have back-to-back 15-plus point wins on their resume.
Pick: Knicks -14.5 (-108)
