Hornets vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Back Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic)

Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers have a standalone matchup on Wednesday night, as they’ll make up a rescheduled game against the Charlotte Hornets that was postponed due to the tragic wildfires in the Los Angeles area.
Doncic has played just two games with the Lakers on a minutes limit, but he could be a player that bettors want to target on Wednesday night when it comes to the prop market.
Charlotte hasn’t been an easy team to bet on due to injuries (mainly to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller), and there is one player that I’d fade for Wednesday night’s game, even if he sees an expanded role.
Oddsmakers have set the Lakers as massive 13.5-point favorites, but with LeBron James (foot/ankle) sitting out the All-Star Game (and this being the front end of a back-to-back for L.A.), it may be safer to wager on some specific players in the NBA’s lone game on Wednesday.
Here’s a breakdown of my top player prop picks for Feb. 19.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Hornets vs. Lakers
- Luka Doncic OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-166)
- Nick Smith Jr. UNDER 3.5 Assists (-130)
- Austin Reaves OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-135)
Luka Doncic OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-166)
Luka Doncic has played less than 24 minutes in each of his first two games with the Lakers, but he’s still attempted seven and eight 3-pointers in those games, clearing this prop line once.
Doncic is shooting 34.8 percent from beyond the arc in the 2024-25 season, but his 3-point volume is the key in this prop. The Hornets are actually the No. 2 defense in terms of opponent 3-point percentage this season, but they’re still giving up over 13 made 3s per game.
If the Lakers allow Luka to launch at volume (and they have in his first two games), he’s a pretty solid bet to knock down three or more shots from deep. This season, the All-NBA guard is averaging 3.3 made 3s per game on 9.5 attempts. While he’s been just under that attempts number, he’s still averaging 7.5 shots from deep per game as a Laker.
If the Lakers start to extend Luka’s minutes, he could easily end up clearing this prop on Wednesday.
Nick Smith Jr. UNDER 3.5 Assists (-130)
I’m not buying Hornets second-year guard Nick Smith Jr. as a playmaker in this matchup, even though he’s entered the team’s starting lineup in recent weeks.
Over his last 10 games, Smith Jr. is averaging less than six potential assists per game, and he’s cleared 3.5 dimes in just six of 19 games (14 starts) since re-entering the rotation. Smith Jr. is averaging just 2.7 assists per game over that stretch.
Plus, the Hornets guard played just 16:14 in his last game and has only cleared this number in five of his 14 starts in the 2024-25 season.
Smith would need to have one of his better passing games, and likely push his potential assist chances up, to clear this line on Wednesday night.
Austin Reaves OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-135)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Austin Reaves is my favorite prop target for Wednesday’s standalone affair:
This is an extremely favorable number for Lakers guard Austin Reaves, especially since LeBron James (foot/ankle) has been banged up and missed the All-Star Game.
While James has said that he hopes to play on Wednesday, taking some pressure off of the 40-year-old by running more offense through Reaves and Luka Doncic could be in the game plan.
Reaves is averaging 4.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game this season, and he’s cleared 10.5 rebounds and assists in nine of his last 10 games, averaging 5.7 boards and 6.7 assists per game over that stretch.
With Doncic in the fold, there is some fear that Reaves’ playmaking duties will take a hit, but so far he’s put up 11 and four dimes in two games with Doncic in the lineup, clearing this prop on both occasions (13 R+A and 16 R+A).
