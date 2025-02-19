Hornets vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 19
The Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets have a standalone game on Wednesday night to resume the NBA action out of the All-Star break.
This matchup has been rescheduled from earlier in the season when it was forced to be postponed due to the tragic wildfires in the L.A. area.
Oddsmakers have set the Lakers as sizable favorites on Wednesday, and rightfully so since they’ve been rolling over the last few weeks. In their last 15 games, the Lakers are 12-3 and have the fourth-best net rating in the NBA.
Over that same stretch, Charlotte is just 4-11 and 23rd in the league in net rating. Injuries – mainly to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller – have hurt the Hornets this season.
Plus, there is an interesting dynamic between these teams after their Mark Williams-Dalton Knecht trade failed to go through at the deadline due to Williams failing his physical for Los Angeles.
The Lakers are aiming to rebound after a clunker in their final game before the All-Star break against the Utah Jazz, but can they cover this spread at home?
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Wednesday’s lone NBA game.
Hornets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Hornets +13.5 (-112)
- Lakers -13.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Hornets: +550
- Lakers: -800
Total
- 224.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Hornets vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 19
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Spectrum Sportsnet, Bally Sports Southeast
- Hornets record: 13-39
- Lakers record: 32-20
Hornets vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Hornets Injury Report
- LaMelo Ball – probable
- Mark Williams – probable
- Tre Mann – out
- Grant Williams – out
- Josh Okogie – out
- Brandon Miller – out
Lakers Injury Report
- LeBron James – questionable
- Maxi Kleber – out
Hornets vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets
Charlotte Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Nick Smith Jr. UNDER 3.5 Assists (-130)
It’s not always fun to fade a player in the prop market, but I’m doing so with Hornets second-year guard Nick Smith Jr. on Wednesday night.
Over his last 10 games, Smith Jr. is averaging less than six potential assists per game, and he’s cleared 3.5 dimes in just six of 19 games (14 starts) since re-entering the rotation. Smith Jr. is averaging just 2.7 assists per game over that stretch.
Plus, the Hornets guard played just 16:14 in his last game and has only cleared this number in five of his 14 starts in the 2024-25 season.
Los Angeles Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Austin Reaves OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-135)
It’s hard not to love this line for Lakers guard Austin Reaves, especially since LeBron James (foot/ankle) has been banged up and missed the All-Star Game.
While James has said that he hopes to play on Wednesday, don’t be shocked if Reaves has a massive role in the offense – especially since Luka Doncic has been on a minutes limit in his first two games in L.A.
Reaves is averaging 4.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game this season, and he’s cleared 10.5 rebounds and assists in nine of his last 10 games, averaging 5.7 boards and 6.7 assists per game over that stretch.
With Doncic in the fold, there is some fear that Reaves’ playmaking duties will take a hit, but so far he’s put up 11 and four dimes in two games with Doncic in the lineup, clearing this prop on both occasions (13 and 16 R+A).
Hornets vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
So far this season, the Hornets are the best UNDER team in the NBA (33-19), but I’m going against that trend in this matchup.
The Lakers’ defense is significantly weaker than it was earlier in the season when it had Anthony Davis, and they have given up at least 112 points in five of their six games in February.
Los Angeles has hit the OVER more often than the UNDER this season, and with Doncic in the fold, the Lakers are a dynamic offensive team. Plus, over their last 15 games, the Lakers are No. 6 team in the league in offensive rating.
While the Hornets have been an UNDER machine, that hasn’t been the case when they’re road underdogs. In 20 games in that spot, the UNDER has only hit 12 times, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see Charlotte and Los Angeles play a higher-scoring affair.
The Hornets’ offense (partially due to injuries) has been a mess this season, but Los Angeles’ lack of rim protection should give the Hornets a significant boost – especially if Ball suits up.
Pick: OVER 224.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.