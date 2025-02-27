Hornets vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 27
The Dallas Mavericks are looking to bounce back from losses to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night.
Kyrie Irving and company are in a tough spot with Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II and Anthony Davis all out, but they find themselves as sizable favorites on Thursday.
The reason why? Charlotte has been getting blasted on its West Coast trip, losing by 53 to the Portland Trail Blazers, 42 to the Sacramento Kings and 36 to the Golden State Warriors.
With the Hornets in full tank mode, Dallas should be able to pick up a win on Thursday night.
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this game to help you place your NBA bets.
Hornets vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hornets +10.5 (-112)
- Mavs -10.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Hornets: +360
- Mavs: -470
Total
- 233 (Over -112/Under -108)
Hornets vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 27
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local), NBA League Pass
- Hornets record: 14-43
- Mavs record: 31-28
Hornets vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Hornets Injury Report
- Seth Curry – probable
- DaQuan Jeffries – questionable
- Brandon Miller – out
- Grant Williams – out
- Tre Mann – out
- Wendell Moore Jr. – questionable
- Josh Okogie – out
- Tidjane Salaun – out
Mavs Injury Report
- Anthony Davis – out
- Daniel Gafford – out
- Dereck Lively II – out
- Caleb Martin – out
- PJ Washington – questionable
- Dwight Powell – out
Hornets vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
Charlotte Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Mark Williams OVER 13.5 Points (-105)
This is a great matchup for Charlotte big man Mark Williams with the Mavs down their top-three centers in Davis, Gafford and Lively on Thursday night.
Williams had a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double in his last game (you can bet him at -130 to record another one), but I really like his points prop on Thursday.
Dallas ranks 24th in opponent points per game in the paint this season, and over its last 10 games, it ranks dead last, allowing over 57 points per game in the paint. The lack of rim protection is a huge issue for Dallas, and Williams should have no problem with Dwight Powell down.
Williams is averaging 15.0 points per game for the season, but it is worth noting that his minutes have been down as of late since Charlotte keeps getting blown out.
Dallas Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Max Christie OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-175)
Mavericks guard Max Christie has really thrived since coming over from the Lakers in the Luka Doncic trade, and he’s averaging 2.1 made 3s on 4.8 attempts per game in his nine games with Dallas (shooting 44.2 percent from deep).
Christie should be able to get going against a Charlotte defense that is 26th in the league in defensive rating over its last 10 games.
Hornets vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
I can’t back this Charlotte team in any way after an abysmal showing over its last three games.
The Hornets have slipped to 28th in the NBA in net rating this season, but over their last 10 games they have been all-time bad.
Charlotte is just 2-8 over that stretch with a net rating of -18.9 – 9.5 points worse than the next closest team over that stretch (the Toronto Raptors).
While Dallas isn’t exactly lighting the world up as of late, it should be able to handle business against a Hornets team that lacks proven offensive options after LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams. The Hornets are dead last in the NBA in offensive rating over their last 10 games (100.4).
Over that same stretch, Dallas has an offensive rating of 112.7 despite having to rely on a ton of Kyrie Irving for shot creation and scoring.
Dallas has also thrived as a home favorite this season, covering the spread in 11 of 18 matchups in that spot. The Mavs are a must-bet in Thursday night’s contest.
Pick: Mavs -10.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
