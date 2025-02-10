Hornets vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 10
After losing to the Detroit Pistons – without LaMelo Ball – on Sunday, the Charlotte Hornets are back in action on Monday night against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.
Charlotte has dropped eight of its last 10 games, and it’s set as an underdog against a Brooklyn team that has won four of its last 10 games despite trading away some pieces during the 2024-25 season.
Brooklyn has struggled as a favorite this season, and it is down Cam Thomas, Noah Clowney, Bojan Bogdanovic and potentially D’Angelo Russell (questionable) for this matchup.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, player props to bet and my prediction for Monday night.
Hornets vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Hornets +4 (-115)
- Nets -4 (-105)
Moneyline
- Hornets: +145
- Nets: -175
Total
- 212 (Over -112/Under -108)
Hornets vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 10
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, Bally Sports Southeast
- Hornets record: 13-37
- Nets record: 18-34
Hornets vs. Nets Injury Reports
Hornets Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Nets Injury Report
- Bojan Bogdanovic – out
- Nic Claxton – available
- Noah Clowney – out
- Maxwell Lewis – out
- De’Anthony Melton – out
- D’Angelo Russell – questionable
- Cam Thomas – out
- Dariq Whitehead – out
Hornets vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets
Charlotte Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet
- LaMelo Ball OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-140)
This season, the Brooklyn Nets have allowed opponents to shoot at a high rate from 3, ranking 27th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage.
Ball has taken a ton of 3s this season, clearing 3.5 shots from beyond the arc in five of his last 10 games, averaging over 10 attempts per game in that stretch. If he continues to shoot double-digit times from 3-point range, Ball is impossible to fade in this prop.
Brooklyn Nets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cameron Johnson OVER 17.5 Points (-125)
This season, Johnson is averaging 19.3 points per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from 3.
The sharpshooting wing should have a major role on Monday – especially if Russell (questionable) ends up sitting out. Johnson has scored at least 18 points in 12 of his 17 games since Dec. 1, averaging 21.2 points per game in that stretch.
Hornets vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
Charlotte was able to cover as a road underdog – without LaMelo Ball – on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons.
Now, the Hornets are 11-6-1 against the spread as a road underdog, and it should be in the mix to cover in this game against a Brooklyn team that is one of the worst in the NBA.
As bad as Charlotte has been, it’s still 15th in the league in defensive rating, and it should be able to hold in check a Nets team that lacks proven scoring after Johnson and Russell.
Plus, the Nets are just 1-4 against the spread when favored at home.
When two tanking teams face off, I don’t mind taking the points – especially with oddsmakers expecting this game to be outside of one possession.
Pick:Hornets +4 (-115 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets instantly.