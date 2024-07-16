Hornets vs. Nuggets NBA Summer League Prediction, Odds and Key Players for July 16
The Charlotte Hornets surprised a ton of people in Las Vegas when they trotted former No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller out for their summer league game with the New York Knicks.
Miller showed a ton of promise as a rookie, enough that many didn’t expect him to play in summer league, but the second-year wing decided to get some reps anyway, dropping 23 points, eight rebounds and two dimes in a win.
Now, Miller and the Hornets are favored when they take on the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night. Denver’s summer league has gotten off to a terrible start, as first-round pick DaRon Holmes II ruptured his Achllies and is out for the 2024-25 season.
The Nuggets just want to get through the rest of the summer without any injuries, as they’re already thin when it comes to their rotation this season.
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for this summer league clash.
Hornets vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hornets -5.5 (-110)
- Nuggets +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Hornets: -245
- Nuggets: +200
Total
- 176.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Hornets vs. Nuggets How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 16
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Cox Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Hornets record: 1-0
- Nuggets record: 0-2
Hornets vs. Nuggets Key Players to Watch
Charlotte Hornets
Brandon Miller: If Miller continues to suit up, he’s a must watch. Arguably the best player in action this summer, Miller shot 7-for-16 against the Knicks on his way to 23 points. A finalist for the Rookie of the Year award in the 2023-24 season, Miller could carry this Charlotte team to a win.
Denver Nuggets
Julian Strawther: With Kentavious Caldwell-Pope now in Orlando, Strawther has a chance to play a major role for the Nuggets in the 2024-25 season. He showed in summer league that he can score at a high level, dropping 32 points on 10-of-21 shooting in Denver’s recent loss to Toronto.
Note: Lineups are very fluid in summer league, and teams will sit out players to get a look at other prospects. These key players to watch – and the upcoming prediction – are based on the teams playing their expected lineups.
Hornets vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
While Strawther and Jalen Pickett are in action for the Nuggets this summer, they still dont’ have nearly as much talent as Charlotte does on its roster.
Nick Smith Jr. (24 points against the Knicks), Miller, Leaky Black and first-round pick Tidjane Salaun all should be on the Charlotte roster this coming season – and they’re all in summer league.
Miller is really the X-Factor, as he should drop 20-plus points with ease if he plays over 30 minutes again on Tuesday.
Denver is already 0-2 in the summer league, and I can’t imagine it wants to risk Strawther also going down with an injury. The rest of the Nuggets scored just 49 points in the loss to Toronto.
I have to take Charlotte to win this one as a favorite.
Pick: Hornets -5.5 (-110)
