Hornets vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 30
Two tanking teams face off on Sunday, as the Charlotte Hornets hit the road to play the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA fans and bettors may want to turn away from this game, as Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III and others are out for New Orleans and LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams and Brandon Miller are all out for Charlotte.
This could be an ugly game to watch, but I still have a lean in this matchup if bettors want to take a stab at wagering on it.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s action.
Hornets vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Hornets +3 (-112)
- Pelicans -3 (-108)
Moneyline
- Hornets: +124
- Pelicans: -148
Total
- 212 (Over -110/Under -110)
Hornets vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 30
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBA League Pass
- Hornets record: 18-55
- Pelicans record: 20-54
Hornets vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Hornets Injury Report
- LaMelo Ball – out
- Mark Williams – out
- Brandon Miller – out
- Tre Mann – out
- Grant Williams – out
- Damion Baugh – out
- Seth Curry – out
- Josh Green – out
- Josh Okogie – probable
- Tidjane Salaun – questionable
Pelicans Injury Report
- Zion Williamson – out
- Trey Murphy III – out
- Dejounte Murray – out
- CJ McCollum – out
- Herb Jones – out
- Brandon Boston – out
- Jordan Hawkins – questionable
- Kelly Olynyk – questionable
Hornets vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets
New Orleans Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jose Alvarado UNDER 13.5 Points (-125)
In theory, Alvarado should have an expanded role on Sunday, but he has been playing more of a featured role for weeks with players like Jones, Murray and now Murphy done for the season.
Yet, Alvarado has just two games in the month of March where he’s scored 14 or more points and is averaging just 8.9 points per game while shooting 37.9 percent from the field since the All-Star break. This number is a little too high for my liking on Sunday.
Hornets vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
This game actually does matter – when it comes to the 2025 NBA Draft.
Charlotte is just ahead in the standings for the worst record in the league, and the Pelicans would certainly love to lose to push them for that mark. However, both teams appear to be sitting several rotation players in an attempt to tank this matchup.
That’s where my bet on the UNDER comes in.
This season, Charlotte is the best UNDER team in the NBA (45-28), and these teams are just 26th and 25th in offensive rating over their last 10 games.
Now, with players like Ball, Mark Williams, McCollum and Williamson all out, it’s hard to justify betting an OVER with both teams putting together makeshift rosters.
I expect this tank fest to be a low-scoring one on Sunday.
Pick: UNDER 212 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
