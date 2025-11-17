Hornets vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 17
Are the Toronto Raptors a playoff contender in the Eastern Conference?
After a 1-4 start, the Raptors have won six of their last seven games to move to 8-5 in the 2025-26 season and 7-2 against Eastern Conference teams.
They’ll take on the Charlotte Hornets, who got LaMelo Ball back late last week, on Monday night in Toronto. The Hornets have not played well this season, winning just two of their last 10 games while posting a 1-5 mark away from home.
Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram and the Raptors seem to be meshing well after a slow start, as they rank seventh in the NBA in net rating (+4.8) this season.
Can Toronto stay hot as a home favorite on Monday?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.
Hornets vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Hornets +8.5 (-110)
- Raptors -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Hornets: +280
- Raptors: -355
Total
- 239.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Hornets vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 17
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Hornets record: 4-9
- Raptors record: 8-5
Hornets vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Hornets Injury Report
- Josh Green – out
- Liam McNeely – out
- Brandon Miller – out
- Tidjane Salaun – out
- Grant Williams – out
Raptors Injury Report
- Ochai Agbaji – questionable
- Jamison Battle – questionable
- Checky Hepburn – out
- Alijah Martin – out
Hornets vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Scottie Barnes OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-105)
The Hornets are one of the better teams in the league in terms of rebounding percentage, but I am buying low on Scottie Barnes in this matchup.
Barnes is averaging 7.8 rebounds per game, and he’s picked up double-digit boards in seven games this season and five of his last seven games overall. In his last seven games, Barnes is averaging 13.0 rebound chances per game while the Raptors have won six of those matchups.
He may be undervalued at this number on Monday.
Hornets vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
The Toronto Raptors have been red hot as of late, winning three games in a row and seven of their last eight games heading into Monday’s matchup with the Charlotte Hornets.
Even though LaMelo Ball is back in action for Charlotte, the team is just 2-8 in its last 10 games and 1-5 straight up on the road. The Hornets are also just 2-4 against the spread on the road this season.
Toronto has jumped to seventh in the league in net rating at +4.8, and it’s 7-6 against the spread overall.
I think the Raptors are a great bet to win this matchup, especially with Charlotte posting the No. 21 net rating on the road this season.
Pick: Raptors -8.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.