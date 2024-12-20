Hornets vs. Sixers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Dec. 20
After losing to the Washington Wizards on Thursday night, the Charlotte Hornets remain on the road for the second night of a back-to-back against the Philadelphia 76ers.
There’s a chance that Philly will have its entire Big 3 in action on Friday, as center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for this matchup. Both Paul George and Tyrese Maxey are off of the injury report.
Charlotte is now just 7-20 on the season, and it’s behind the Sixers in the standings despite Philly’s slow start to the campaign.
Even with LaMelo Ball back, the Hornets are 0-2 since he returned, losing to the Sixers earlier this week as short underdogs at home.
Oddsmakers have set Philly as a double-digit favorite on Friday night. Here’s how to bet on this matchup, including the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction.
Hornets vs. Sixers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Hornets +11 (-112)
- 76ers -11 (-108)
Moneyline
- Hornets: +350
- 76ers: -455
Total
- 217.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Hornets vs. Sixers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Dec. 20
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Southeast
- Hornets record: 7-20
- 76ers record: 8-16
Hornets vs. Sixers Injury Reports
Hornets Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
76ers Injury Report
- Justin Edwards – out
- Joel Embiid – questionable
- Caleb Martin – out
- Jared McCain – out
- Pete Nance – out
Hornets vs. Sixers Best NBA Prop Bets
Charlotte Hornets Prop Bets
- LaMelo Ball OVER 12.5 Rebounds and Assists (-125)
I bet this prop on Thursday night, and I’m willing to go back to the well if Ball is able to suit up on the second night of a back-to-back – he missed time this season with a calf injury, so the Hornets may be careful with him tonight.
Ball has put up huge assist and rebound numbers in his two games back – putting up 16 against Philly on Monday and 17 against Washington last night.
Over his last 13 games, Ball has cleared this prop 11 times, averaging 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game.
Philadelphia 76ers Prop Bets
- Joel Embiid UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-140)
There’s a chance Embiid still misses this game, but if he does play, he may be on a minutes limit due to all the injuries he’s had so far this season.
In six games this season, Embiid has not hit multiple 3-pointers in any of those games, shooting just 16 percent (4-for-25).
Since we don’t know exactly what Embiid’s workload will be, I’ll fade him as a shooter tonight.
Hornets vs. Sixers Prediction and Pick
I don’t love the idea of laying double digits with Philadelphia given its struggles this season, but if Embiid returns, the Sixers are about as healthy as we’ve seen them so far in the 2024-25 campaign.
Meanwhile, there’s a chance the Hornets sit Ball on the second night of a back-to-back, and they’ve won just one game all season without him.
In addition to that, Charlotte just lost badly to a Washington team that had just three wins on the season entering last night’s action. Charlotte is 3-2 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season, but I’m not buying it with so much up in the air tonight.
Philadelphia also is playing better, winning six of its last 10 and ranking 16th in the league in net rating. Over that same 10-game stretch, Charlotte is 26th in the NBA in net rating at -9.0.
Pick: Sixers -11 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.