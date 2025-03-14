Hornets vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 14
Both the Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs are likely focused on landing a better draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft heading into their clash on Friday night.
San Antonio’s season was derailed by the loss of Victor Wembanyama to a blood clot, and it has lost De’Aaron Fox for the rest of the campaign as well.
Still, San Antonio is coming off a win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, pulling it to within 4.5 games of the No. 10 seed in the West.
Meanwhile, Charlotte has the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference and has dropped eight of its last 10 games. Still, Charles Lee’s squad has rebounded from some blowout losses in late February to hang around against Cleveland and beat Miami and Brooklyn in three of its last four.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Friday night.
Hornets vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Hornets +2.5 (-108)
- Spurs -2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Hornets: +124
- Spurs: -148
Total
- 231.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Hornets vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 14
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local), NBA League Pass
- Hornets record: 16-49
- Spurs record: 27-37
Hornets vs. Spurs Injury Reports
Hornets Injury Report
- Brandon Miller – out
- Grant Williams – out
- Tre Mann – out
- Josh Okogie – out
- Tidjane Salaun – out
- KJ Simpson – out
Spurs Injury Report
- Victor Wembanyama – out
- De’Aaron Fox – out
- Riley Minix – out
- Charles Bassey – out
- David Duke Jr. – out
Hornets vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets
Charlotte Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Mark Williams OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-105)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Mark Williams is a solid prop target on Friday night:
I love this matchup for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams, as he’s taking on a San Antonio Spurs team that has not been able to rebound the ball since Victor Wembanyama was ruled out for the season.
The Spurs are 27th in the NBA in rebounding percentage over their last 10 games, and Williams has been a beast on the glass this month.
Over his last seven games, he’s averaging 12.1 rebounds per game, and he’s picked up 12, 13, eight, 10 and 14 rebounds in his five games this month. I expect Williams to have a huge game on the boards, especially if the Hornets let him push the 30-minute mark again tonight.
San Antonio Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Stephon Castle OVER 4.5 Assists (-120)
With Fox done for the season, rookie Stephon Castle should get more chances at the point guard position going forward.
He’s averaging 3.5 assists per game in the 2024-25 season, but he has cleared this prop in four of his last eight games, averaging 4.4 dimes per game in that stretch. The Hornets are allowing over 26 opponent assists per game in the 2024-25 season.
Hornets vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
I love the UNDER in this matchup with the total creeping up into the 230s, especially since Fox is out for a suddenly surging Spurs offense.
San Antonio is 10th in the NBA in offensive rating over its last 10 games, but that should come back to earth now that Fox is sidelined. The Spurs have solid scorers in Devin Vassell and Castle, but neither is a proven All-Star like Fox is.
Over this same 10-game stretch, Charlotte has the worst offensive rating in the NBA, and it is 29th in the league in offensive rating overall. With Brandon Miller out of the lineup, the Hornets’ offensive ceiling has been limited for most of the campaign.
I expect these two tanking teams to both struggle to put up points tonight.
Pick: UNDER 231.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
