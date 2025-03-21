Hornets vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 21
The Oklahoma City Thunder have officially clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference despite still having 13 games left on the schedule.
The Thunder have strung together four straight wins and are 9-1 in their last 10 games. As you'd expect, they're massive favorites against the Hornets tonight. Let's take a look.
Hornets vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Hornets +19.5 (-105)
- Thunder -19.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Hornets +1400
- Thunder -5000
Total
- 222.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Hornets vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 21
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSOK and FDSSE
- Hornets record: 18-51
- Thunder record: 57-12
Hornets vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Hornets Injury Report
- Tidjane Salaun, F - Game Time Decision
- Marcus Garrett, G - Game Time Decision
Thunder Injury Report
- Cason Wallace, G - Game Time Decision
- Jalen Williams, F - Out
- Luguentz Dort, G - Out
- Ousmane Dieng, F - Out
- Ajay Mitchell, G - Out
Hornets vs. Thunder Best Prop Bet
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander UNDER 4.5 Rebounds (-105) via BetMGM
One of the only things the Hornets do better than the Thunder is rebounding, ranking 13th in the NBA in rebounding percentage at 50.1%. The THunder, on the other hand, come in at 22nd at 49.0%. To try to capitalize that, I'm going to bet the UNDER on the MVP favorite's rebounding total of 4.5.
Additionally, it's tough to tell just how much the Thunder will play Shai Gilgeous-Alexander now that they have the No. 1 seed in the West locked up. There's little, if anything, to play for in their last 13 games of the season.
Hornets vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
This will be the first game the Thunder will play since clinching the top seed in the Western Conference, so it'll be fascinating to learn how they play on using their rotation with virtually nothing to play for.
With that unknown in mind, it's hard for me to lay this many points on Oklahoma City. On top of that, it's worth noting that Charlotte has a respectable defense, despite the Hornets' abysmal record. They enter tonight ranking 18th in defensive efficiency and 19th in opponent turnovers per game.
Those two points are enough for me to plug my nose and take the points with the underdogs.
Pick: Hornets +19.5 (-105) via BetMGM
