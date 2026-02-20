Houston Texans 2027 Super Bowl Odds: Are Texans Ready to Take Next Step?

The Houston Texans have been in an enviable spot for the majority of fans of other NFL teams, but they need to figure out how to take the next step. They've now played in three straight seasons that have resulted in a wild-card win, but then a loss in the divisional round.

During that stretch, they've been looked at as a good team, but a significant step below the top teams in the AFC. They have a long offseason ahead to build a roster that will help them take the next step, but as of now, they're in a familiar spot when it comes to their odds to win Super Bowl 61.

Let's take a look.

Texans Super Bowl 61 Odds

+2000 (13th best odds)

DraftKings has the Texans' odds set at +2000 to win Super Bowl 61, which is an implied probability of 4.76%. They're one spot below the Broncos (+1900), and one spot above the Jaguars (+2200).

The Texans' defense was arguably the best in the AFC last season, if not the best in the NFL, so they have that side of the ball figured out. Moving forward, they need to fix their offense, starting with answering the question of whether or not C.J. Stroud is the answer at quarterback.

It may be a controversial question, but he hasn't played close to the same level he managed to play at in his rookie season. Fingers can be pointed at a bad offensive line, but at the end of the day, Stroud needs to find a way to move the ball down the field, and he hasn't been able to do that consistently the past two years.

If you think the Texans can fix their offensive issues this offseason, now might be a good time to buy in on their Super Bowl odds at +2000.

