Houston vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 12
Houston looks to resume play out of a BYE week building on its second double digit upset of the season against Kansas State with a road game at Arizona.
The Cougars are two wins away from a bowl appearance and a win on Friday as a small underdog against a struggling Arizona team can go a long way for first year head coach Willie Fritz, who has found a ton of success with Zeon Chriss at quarterback.
With two teams apparently trending in opposite directions, will it keep up on Friday night?
Here’s our betting preview.
Houston vs. Arizona Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Houston: +2.5 (-115)
- Arizona: -2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Houston: +142
- Arizona: -172
Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Houston vs. Arizona How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 15
- Game Time: 10:15 PM EST
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Houston Record: 4-5
- Arizona Record: 3-6
Houston vs. Arizona Key Players to Watch
Houston
Zeon Chriss: When Chriss is on the field, this Houston team is a different group, winning all three full games that he has played in. Chriss left due to injury in the team’s blowout loss to Kansas in the first quarter, so in three full starts he has passed for 305 yards while adding 217 yards on the ground. A dual-threat quarterback has provided a different dimension to this Cougars offense that has been able to lean on its defense to shorten the game and pull it out late.
Arizona
Tetairoa McMillan: In what appears to be a lost season for Arizona, the team needs to win its last three games to go to a bowl game, McMillan continues to produce at an incredibly high level. Arguably the top wide receiver in the country has 63 catches for 1,066 yards with six touchdowns.
Houston vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick
Houston is better than Arizona, so I’m interested in taking the small road underdog in this Friday night matchup.
The Cougars will be able to push around the Arizona defensive line that is outside the top 90 in both defensive line yards and EPA/Rush, meaning that Houston can move the ball in its preferred method and stay on the field.
Meanwhile, this Houston defense should force Arizona into a ton of mistakes. Quarterback Noah Fifita has regressed a ton this season amidst a scheme change under first year head coach Brent Brennahn and his staff, and Houston’s first year head coach Willie Fritz has this defense humming, ranking top 50 in havoc rate.
This matchup sets up nicely for Chriss and Houston to dictate the terms of engagement and continue its ascent up the Big 12 standings.
Arizona has been a nightmare all season for bettors, 1-8 against the spread and 0-4 as a favorite.
Take the team that is trending up towards the end of the season.
PICK: Houston +2.5
