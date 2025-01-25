Houston vs. Kansas Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Jan. 25
Houston will put its undefeated Big 12 record on the line at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday night against Kansas, who will look to climb the league standings with a signature conference win.
The Jayhawks will be without big man K.J. Adams for this one, a big blow against the vaunted Houston defense. However, can Kansas win this projected coin flip in front of its home crowd behind a similarly sturdy defense?
Here’s our betting preview.
Houston vs. Kansas Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Houston: -1.5 (-102)
- Kansas: +1.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Houston: -111
- Kansas: -108
Total: 126.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Houston vs. Kansas How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, January 25th
- Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
- Venue: Allen Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Houston Record: 15-3
- Kansas Record: 14-4
Houston vs. Kansas Key Players to Watch
Houston
LJ Cryer: Emmanuel Sharp missed the Cougars last game, a blowout win against Utah, but if he misses this high leverage game against Kansas, expect more usage for Cryer. The veteran wing is a knockdown shooter from the perimeter, shooting 42% from distance this season, while also providing elite defense on the wing.
Kansas
Flory Bidunga: With Adams out for this one, expect more time for Bidunga, the promising freshman big man. This will be a tall order, but Bidunga’s impact has been felt already in heightened minutes for the Jayhawks over the last two games. Playing 25 minutes in each, the highest of his career, Bidunga combined for 16 points nad 19 rebounds while also blocking five shots.
Houston vs. Kansas Prediction and Pick
While it appears on the surface that Kansas is rounding into form on the offensive side of the ball, I’m not sold.
The Jayhawks have been able to put up points on some leaky defenses, and have yet to prove it can hold up in Big 12 play. Against arguably the best defense in the country, Houston, I believe Kansas is going to revert back to its poor form on the offensive side of the ball, especially without Adams.
The big man was able to unlock the Houston defense last year at Allen Fieldhouse, dishing out seven assists and generating clean shots from facilitating out of the mid-range in an impressive win. However, without Adams, and a far worse offense this season, I see this being a far tougher task on the offensive side of the ball.
The key in this one will be Bidunga out-performing the Cougars on the glass and limiting Houston, who has far more weapons along the perimeter, to only one shot. Kansas has been a strong defensive rebounding team in league play, but Houston is the best in the Big 12.
The Cougars may struggle to get clean shots up on its own as the team struggles to create its own shots at a high clip and rely on winning the shot volume battle, but the team is a far more finished product at this point that I’ll side with them in a projected coin flip.
PICK: Houston ML (-111)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
