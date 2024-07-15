SI

How College Football 25 Quarterback Ratings Compare to Heisman Trophy Odds

Using EA SPORTS College Football 25 ratings to compare the highest rated quarterbacks to their respective Heisman Trophy odds.

Reed Wallach

Oct 28, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) throws the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 28, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) throws the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With the long awaited return of EA SPORTS College Football 25, lets set the stage with how the top of the sport is viewed with the most important position: quarterback.

EA Sports dropped the top 100 players ratings in College Football 25, which features eight quarterbacks from across the nation. Some are the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy, while others present a flashy style that will make for exciting options to play with, but not contenders for the presitgueous award.

Here is the top eight quarterback ratings in this year's game compared to respective Heisman Trophy odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

College Football 25 Ratings vs. Heisman Trophy Odds

Quarterback

Team

Rating

Heisman Trophy Odds

Shedeur Sanders

Colorado

93

+4000

Carson Beck

Georgia

93

+750

Quinn Ewers

Texas

92

+1000

Dillon Gabriel

Oregon

92

+750

Jalen Milroe

Alabama

92

+1600

Jaxson Dart

Ole Miss

92

+1600

Jalon Daniels

Kansas

90

+3000

Kaidon Salter

Liberty

90

+20000

Shedeur Sanders Tied for Highest Rated Quarterback in College Football 25

Sanders, the Colorado quarterback, proved last season that he has a ton of talent, but it didn't translate to a ton of success on the field. However, EA Sports has given him the the highest rating among quarterbacks, 93 overall, tied with Carson Beck of Georgia, who is the co-favorite for the Heisman Trophy.

Beck is the signal caller for arguably the best team in college football, the Bulldogs are the betting favorite to win the National Championship and rated the best in the game, while Colorado's Sanders will look to get the Buffs to a bowl game in what would be a success in the eyes of oddsmakers.

Despite a ton of talent, Sanders had 3,230 passing yards with 27 passing touchdowns to go with three interceptions, the son of head coach Deion Sanders isn't viewed as a threat to win the Heisman.

The other two QB's at the top of the Heisman board, co-favorite Dillon Gabriel of Oregon and third choice Quinn Ewers of Texas, are tied for the third best rating in the video game. Meanwhile, Group of Five standout Kaidon Salter of Liberty is rated at 90, the eighth highest mark, but the Flames dual threat QB isn't near the conversation for the Heisman Trophy despite a ton of talent.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Reed Wallach

REED WALLACH

Reed is a Senior Editor at SI Betting. He grew up in New Jersey and graduated from the University of Wisconsin. His passion lies with the Brooklyn Nets, but is always hunting for an edge.

Home/Betting