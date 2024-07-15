How College Football 25 Quarterback Ratings Compare to Heisman Trophy Odds
With the long awaited return of EA SPORTS College Football 25, lets set the stage with how the top of the sport is viewed with the most important position: quarterback.
EA Sports dropped the top 100 players ratings in College Football 25, which features eight quarterbacks from across the nation. Some are the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy, while others present a flashy style that will make for exciting options to play with, but not contenders for the presitgueous award.
Here is the top eight quarterback ratings in this year's game compared to respective Heisman Trophy odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
College Football 25 Ratings vs. Heisman Trophy Odds
Quarterback
Team
Rating
Heisman Trophy Odds
Shedeur Sanders
Colorado
93
+4000
Carson Beck
Georgia
93
+750
Quinn Ewers
Texas
92
+1000
Dillon Gabriel
Oregon
92
+750
Jalen Milroe
Alabama
92
+1600
Jaxson Dart
Ole Miss
92
+1600
Jalon Daniels
Kansas
90
+3000
Kaidon Salter
Liberty
90
+20000
Shedeur Sanders Tied for Highest Rated Quarterback in College Football 25
Sanders, the Colorado quarterback, proved last season that he has a ton of talent, but it didn't translate to a ton of success on the field. However, EA Sports has given him the the highest rating among quarterbacks, 93 overall, tied with Carson Beck of Georgia, who is the co-favorite for the Heisman Trophy.
Beck is the signal caller for arguably the best team in college football, the Bulldogs are the betting favorite to win the National Championship and rated the best in the game, while Colorado's Sanders will look to get the Buffs to a bowl game in what would be a success in the eyes of oddsmakers.
Despite a ton of talent, Sanders had 3,230 passing yards with 27 passing touchdowns to go with three interceptions, the son of head coach Deion Sanders isn't viewed as a threat to win the Heisman.
The other two QB's at the top of the Heisman board, co-favorite Dillon Gabriel of Oregon and third choice Quinn Ewers of Texas, are tied for the third best rating in the video game. Meanwhile, Group of Five standout Kaidon Salter of Liberty is rated at 90, the eighth highest mark, but the Flames dual threat QB isn't near the conversation for the Heisman Trophy despite a ton of talent.
