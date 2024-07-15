How College Football 25's Top 25 Rated Teams Compare to College Football Playoff National Championship Odds
With the release of EA SPORTS College Football 25 on Monday afternoon, let's see how EA Sports did in terms of rating the top of the college football landscape.
The public has waited more than a decade for the return of college football's premiere video game and with a ton of hype around it, it appears that EA Sports did a fine job putting out a realistic product for the consumers.
In a year where there will be more opportunity for team's to compete in the College Football Playoff due to the expansion to the 12-team playoff, there will also be more focus around the sport with the return of the video game.
Below, you'll find the top 25 teams in the game by rating with each groups National Championship odds over at FanDuel Sportsbook.
College Football 25 Ratings vs. National Championship Odds
Team
Rating
National Championship Odds
Georgia
95
+300
Ohio State
93
+400
Oregon
93
+800
Alabama
92
+1500
Texas
92
+850
Clemson
90
+5500
Notre Dame
90
+2200
LSU
90
+1700
Penn State
88
+2000
Utah
88
+6000
Michigan
88
+2800
Florida State
88
+2800
Miami (Florida)
88
+6000
Texas A&M
88
+4000
Ole Miss
88
+1500
Colorado
87
+30000
Oklahoma
87
+7000
Wisconsin
87
+25000
USC
87
+7000
Virginia Tech
87
+25000
NC State
87
+10000
Kansas
87
+25000
Arizona
87
+30000
Iowa
87
+25000
Clemson, Colorado Overrated by College Football 25 Relative to Oddsmakers, Ole Miss Underrated
For the most part, the odds follow the odds board outside of a few delineations from the norm.
Clemson has been a CFP contender for much of the past decade-plus, but with head coach Dabo Swinney's reluctance to embrace the emergence of the transfer portal, the Tigers have slipped as a viable contender in the eyes of oddsmakers.
The Tigers are still a strong club, but not at the top of the nation like it was several years ago, closer to the group of teams in the high 80's rather than the ones that have a rating of 90 or better.
If there is a team that should flip ratings with Clemson, it's Ole Miss, who is viewed as a true National Championship contender this season under head coach Lane Kiffin, who has built a high powered offense around the likes of quarterback Jaxson Dart. The Rebels have better odds to win the CFP than three of the eight teams with a rating of 90 (Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame) and the same as SEC foe Alabama.
The last team worth noting is Colorado.
The Buffaloes are a polarizing team that has a lot of popularity around head coach Deion Sanders and his son Shedeur, who is a high level quarterback, as well as two-way star Travis Hunter. However, with a shaky offensive line and depth concerns, the Buffaloes are a fringe bowl contender, not an elite team that College Football 25 pegs them as.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.