How College Football 25's Top 25 Rated Teams Compare to College Football Playoff National Championship Odds

How do the ratings of the top 25 teams in EA SPORTS College Football 25 stack up against National Championship odds?

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates the 34-24 win over Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates the 34-24 win over Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. / Aaron Martinez / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the release of EA SPORTS College Football 25 on Monday afternoon, let's see how EA Sports did in terms of rating the top of the college football landscape.

The public has waited more than a decade for the return of college football's premiere video game and with a ton of hype around it, it appears that EA Sports did a fine job putting out a realistic product for the consumers.

In a year where there will be more opportunity for team's to compete in the College Football Playoff due to the expansion to the 12-team playoff, there will also be more focus around the sport with the return of the video game.

Below, you'll find the top 25 teams in the game by rating with each groups National Championship odds over at FanDuel Sportsbook.

College Football 25 Ratings vs. National Championship Odds

Team

Rating

National Championship Odds

Georgia

95

+300

Ohio State

93

+400

Oregon

93

+800

Alabama

92

+1500

Texas

92

+850

Clemson

90

+5500

Notre Dame

90

+2200

LSU

90

+1700

Penn State

88

+2000

Utah

88

+6000

Michigan

88

+2800

Florida State

88

+2800

Miami (Florida)

88

+6000

Texas A&M

88

+4000

Ole Miss

88

+1500

Colorado

87

+30000

Oklahoma

87

+7000

Wisconsin

87

+25000

USC

87

+7000

Virginia Tech

87

+25000

NC State

87

+10000

Kansas

87

+25000

Arizona

87

+30000

Iowa

87

+25000

Clemson, Colorado Overrated by College Football 25 Relative to Oddsmakers, Ole Miss Underrated

For the most part, the odds follow the odds board outside of a few delineations from the norm.

Clemson has been a CFP contender for much of the past decade-plus, but with head coach Dabo Swinney's reluctance to embrace the emergence of the transfer portal, the Tigers have slipped as a viable contender in the eyes of oddsmakers.

The Tigers are still a strong club, but not at the top of the nation like it was several years ago, closer to the group of teams in the high 80's rather than the ones that have a rating of 90 or better.

If there is a team that should flip ratings with Clemson, it's Ole Miss, who is viewed as a true National Championship contender this season under head coach Lane Kiffin, who has built a high powered offense around the likes of quarterback Jaxson Dart. The Rebels have better odds to win the CFP than three of the eight teams with a rating of 90 (Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame) and the same as SEC foe Alabama.

The last team worth noting is Colorado.

The Buffaloes are a polarizing team that has a lot of popularity around head coach Deion Sanders and his son Shedeur, who is a high level quarterback, as well as two-way star Travis Hunter. However, with a shaky offensive line and depth concerns, the Buffaloes are a fringe bowl contender, not an elite team that College Football 25 pegs them as.

