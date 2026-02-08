How Long was the Super Bowl National Anthem at Super Bowl 2026? (Seahawks vs. Patriots)

Singer, songwriter and record producer Charlie Puth sung the National Anthem at Super Bowl LX, and his rendition was pretty sweet for some bettors.

Puth finished the anthem in just under 116.5 seconds, cashing the UNDER on that prop.

The National Anthem length is one of the most bet on novelty props in the Super Bowl, and this year the bettors that expected a shorter version came out on top, as the odds shifted in that direction over the course of the week. Still, Puth ended up going UNDER the line.

The OVER is now 10-8-1 on the National Anthem dating back to Super Bowl 41.

Super Bowl 2026 National Anthem OVER/UNDER Odds

OVER 116.5 Seconds (-125)

UNDER 116.5 Seconds (-125)

The odds for the National Anthem length actually opened at 119.5, but there was some serous steam towards the UNDER on Saturday, moving this line three seconds at many sportsbooks.

BetMGM's John Ewing noted the movement on Saturday, sharing the closing line of 116.5.

🚨 Length of National Anthem Update 🚨



119.5 seconds - Yesterday



116.5 seconds - Today 📉



Over/Under for length of the National Anthem is dropping at @BetMGM



Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER — John Ewing (@johnewing) February 7, 2026

Puth barely hit the UNDER on the new line, although he would have gone UNDER no matter what the prop was on Sunday.

Now that the National Anthem is done, bettors can turn their focus to a ton of other props and picks in Super Bowl LX.

The Seattle Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites in this matchup against the New England Patriots with the total set at 45.5 points.

