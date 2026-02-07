How to Bet Cooper Kupp in Super Bowl 60 vs. Patriots (Copper Kupp Prop Bets)

Cooper Kupp's time with the Los Angeles Rams ended last offseason, and he eventually signed with their NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks. Now, Kupp is back in the Super Bowl with a chance to win a second championship ring.

Kupp is now one of just eight players who have played in a Super Bowl in the past, and his experience playing in the big game will be huge for the Seahawks' offense. That's why he's one of the players I'm targeting the most in the prop market on Sunday.

You can find all my bets in 60 Bets for Super Bowl 60, and in this article, I'm going to lay out how I'm betting on the former Super Bowl MVP.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bets for Super Bowl 60

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Cooper Kupp OVER 3.5 Receptions (+145)

Cooper Kupp Anytime Touchdown (+270)

Cooper Kupp First Touchdown (+1300)

I think the Seahawks will have to do more than just target Jaxson Smith-Njigba, who will be shadowed by Christian Gonzalez, if they want to get the passing game going, and who better to go to than the former Super Bowl MVP, Cooper Kupp. He may have lost a step at 32 years old, but we can say with absolute certainty that the moment won't be too big for him. I expect Seattle to lean on his experience. He had five receptions in the Divisional Round against the 49ers and four receptions in the NFC Championship against the Rams.

We're going to double dip on Kupp by betting on him in the touchdown market as well. He only scored two touchdowns in the regular season, but he has seen an increased role in the playoffs, including recording nine receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown so far in the playoffs. Let's hope the Seahawks rely on him in the red zone at +270 odds.

If we're going to bet on Kupp to score a touchdown, we might as well sprinkle on him to score first as well. It's a great bet at 13-1 odds.

