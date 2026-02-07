How to Bet on Kenneth Walker at Super Bowl 60 (Prop Bets vs. Patriots)

When Zach Charbonnet went down with an injury, it was clear that Kenneth Walker III would take over as the primary option in the backfield for the rest of the playoffs, and he's done an admirable job doing exactly that.

Walker has been extremely effective in the Seahawks' first two playoff games, racking up a combined 178 rushing yards, 78 receiving yards, and four touchdowns in those two games. He's undoubtedly going to play a big role in Super Bowl 60 against the Patriots, which leads me to believe there are some great betting opportunities on the Seattle running back.

Here's how I'm betting on him.

Kenneth Walker Super Bowl Prop Bets

Kenneth Walker OVER 18.5 Rushing Attempts (-115) via BetMGM

Kenneth Walker OVER 95.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (-115) via BetMGM

Kenneth Walker 2+ Touchdowns (+300) via FanDuel

Kenneth Walker Super Bowl MVP (+850) via FanDuel

Kenneth Walker OVER 18.5 Rushing Attempts (-115)

With Zach Charbonnet out, Kenneth Walker will be a feature of the Seahawks offense once again. He had 19 carries in both playoff games, and if the Seahawks have a late-lead, as the spread indicates is possible, they'll continue to hand it to him to run out the clock. Remember, the Seahawks have a run play rate of 50%, the second-highest in the NFL.

Kenneth Walker OVER 95.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (-115)

Kenneth Walker racked up 111 all-purpose yards in the NFC Championship and 145 yards in the Divisional Round. As I've written before in this article, I'm banking on him being the focal point of the Seahawks' offensive gameplan.

Kenneth Walker 2+ Touchdowns (+300)

If the Seahawks rely on Walker early and often in this game, there's a very real chance he finds the end zone at least twice.

Kenneth Walker Super Bowl MVP (+850)

If you want to bet on a non-quarterback to win this award, Kenneth Walker may be your guy. Jaxson Smith-Njigba has a tough matchup ahead of him in Christian Gonzalez, and Walker can attack the Patriots' defense both on the ground and out of the backfield as a receiver.

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager . Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!