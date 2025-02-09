How to Bet Saquon Barkley vs. Chiefs at Super Bowl 59 (Best Barkley Prop Bets)
Saquon Barkley has been one of the best storylines of the season. We saw flashes of greatness from the former Giants running back but we all held the suspicion he was being held back due to a bad team surrounding him, being left with just visions of what he could be with a great supporting cast.
Those fantasies became reality when he joined the Eagles, an offense that complimented his game to perfection. What resulted was one of the best seasons by a running back in recent history and now for the first time since Terrell Davis in 1998, there's a strong chance a running back will be named Super Bowl MVP.
If you're wondering how we can bet on Barkley in tonight's big game, I have you covered.
Saquon Barkley Super Bowl Prop Bets
- Barkley First Touchdown (+450) via FanDuel
- Barkley Longest Rush UNDER 23.5 Yards (+105) via BetMGM
- Saquon Barkley to record 10+ rushing yards in each quarter (-125) via FanDuel
Barkley First Touchdown (+450)
The Eagles are likely going to come out and try to establish the run right away. I expect plenty of runs from their offense early in the game which I believe will lead to Barkley having a strong chance to score the first touchdown, especially if the Eagles receive the opening kickoff. He has scored a combined five touchdowns in the Eagles' last two games.
Barkley Longest Rush UNDER 23.5 Yards (+105)
It's blasphemy to fade Saquon Barkley in any way, but I do like the look of the UNDER on his longest rush at 25.5 yards. The Chiefs have generally done a great job of limiting explosive runs this season, allowing just eight rushes of 20+ yards this season, tied for the fifth-fewest in the NFL.
While Barkley has had some explosive runs of late, he only had a carry of 26+ yards in nine of his 19 games this season, including the playoffs. That's enough for me to back the UNDER 23.5 yards on his longest rush on Super Bowl Sunday.
Saquon Barkley to record 10+ rushing yards in each quarter (-125)
It seems almost impossible for Barkley to not record at least 10 rushing yards against the Chiefs. Even if the Eagles find themselves down in the fourth quarter, they'll likely still hand the ball to Barkley a few times each drive to keep the defense honest. If the Eagles take an early lead, they're going to lean on their running back throughout the entire game and this could prove to be an easy winner.
