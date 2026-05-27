Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 4
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The Carolina Hurricanes lost the first game of the Eastern Conference Final, but have since squeaked out back-to-back wins to take a 2-1 series lead.
That means that it's now the Montreal Canadiens who have their backs up against the wall. If they lost Game 4 on home ice, they'll face a win-or-go-home situation back in Carolina in Game 5.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for Game 4 action at the Bell Centre.
Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game 4 Odds, Puck Line, and Total
Puck Line
- Hurricanes -1.5 (+160)
- Canadiens +1.5 (-200)
Moneyline
- Hurricanes -146
- Canadiens +122
Total
- OVER 5.5 (-115)
- UNDER 5.5 (-105)
Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game 4 Starting Goalies
- Carolina: Frederik Andersen (1.56 GAA, .923 SV%)
- Montreal: Jakub Dobes (2.50 GAA, .911 SV%)
Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game 4 How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 27
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bell Centre
- How to Watch (TV): TNT/truTV/HBO Max
- Series record: Hurricanes lead Canadiens 2-1
Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game 4 Best Prop Bet
- Lane Hutson OVER 1.5 Shot on Goal (+145) via DraftKings
The Canadiens have only recorded a combined 25 shots on goal in the past two games, but I think that has caused an overreaction in the betting market. There could be some opportunities to bet a couple of OVERs on the Canadiens' shot totals, and the one that sticks out the most is Lane Hutson. He only has 27 shots on goal in the playoffs, but he has 88 shot attempts, the second most on the team. He also leads the entire team in percentage of shifts that start in the offensive zone at 22.6%.
Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game 4 Prediction and Pick
The two previous games in this series have been close on the scoreboard, but the Hurricanes have completely dominated in those two games. Carolina has an expected goal differential of +1.42 per 60 minutes of play. The Canadiens were beyond lucky to force Game 2 and Game 3 to overtime, and unless they significantly improve their level of play, they're going to be facing a 3-1 deficit heading back to Carolina.
Based on the underlying numbers, I have no choice but to back the Hurricanes at their current price tag.
Pick: Hurricanes -146 via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets