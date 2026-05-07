Hurricanes vs. Flyers Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 3

The Eastern Conference Semifinals series between the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers shifts to South Philly for Game 3 on Thursday night.

It was all Hurricanes in a 3-0 shutout win in Game 1, but the Flyers gave Carolina a scare with a 2-0 lead in Game 2. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, the Canes came back to win it 3-2 in overtime.

Can the Flyers get their first win of the series on home ice tonight?

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Hurricanes vs. Flyers in Game 3 on Thursday, May 7.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Hurricanes -1.5 (+160)

Flyers +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline

Hurricanes -166

Flyers +140

Total

5.5 (Over +120/Under -142)

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Starting Goalies

Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen (6-0, 1.02 GAA, .958 SV%)

Flyers: Dan Vladar (4-4, 1.89 GAA, .928 SV%)

These goalies have been two of the best so far in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It’d be shocking if the Hurricanes or Flyers gave the nod to anyone else.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 6

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): TNT, truTV, HBO Max

Hurricanes record: 6-0

Flyers record: 4-3

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Best NHL Prop Bets

Hurricanes Best NHL Prop Bet

Logan Stankoven OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-125)

We cashed on this prop in Game 2 as Stankoven fired four shots on net after he came through for us with a point in Game 1.

I’m going right back to Stankoven to get at least three shots on goal in Game 3. He has OVER 2.5 shots on goal in all six games this postseason, including OVER 3.5 in four contests.

Stankoven is proving to be a big-game player for the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Prediction and Pick

After closing as -245 and -275 favorites in Games 1 and 2, the Hurricanes are just -166 favorites here on the road. If you’re looking to play a side, Carolina has the value tonight. However, I do think the Flyers give them a good fight on home ice, so I’m once again going with the UNDER 5.5.

The UNDER 5.5 was in doubt in Game 2 when the Flyers took an early 2-0 lead and the Hurricanes scored to make it 2-1 in the first period. But both goalies stood tall after that, and the teams combined to go 2 for 13 on the power play.

I’m expecting another tight-checking, low-scoring game in Philadelphia tonight.

Pick: UNDER 5.5 (-142)

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $100 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.