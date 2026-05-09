Hurricanes vs. Flyers Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 4

The Philadelphia Flyers are looking to avoid getting swept in their Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Flyers were shut out 3-0 in Game 1, coughed up a 2-0 lead in an overtime loss in Game 2, and couldn’t capitalize on some early and power-play chances in a 4-1 loss in Game 3.

Can Philadelphia live to see another day?

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Hurricanes vs. Flyers in Game 4 on Saturday, May 9.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Hurricanes -1.5 (+142)

Flyers +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline

Hurricanes -192

Flyers -160

Total

5.5 (Over +120/Under -142)

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Starting Goalies

Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen (7-0, 1.02 GAA, .957 SV%)

Flyers: Dan Vladar (4-5, 2.11 GAA, .921 SV%)

Frederik Andersen has been one of the best goalies in these playoffs, and Dan Vladar has been the Flyers’ team MVP all season long.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers How to Watch

Date: Saturday, May 9

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): TNT, truTV, HBO Max

Hurricanes record: 7-0

Flyers record: 4-5

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Best NHL Prop Bets

Hurricanes Best NHL Prop Bet

Taylor Hall OVER 0.5 Points (-110)

Taylor Hall has found new life as a power forward in Carolina. He’s playing on the second line with youngsters Jackson Blake and Logan Stankoven, and he’s had an impact in every playoff game thus far.

Hall was kept off the scoresheet on Thursday night for the first time this postseason. However, dating back the regular season, the veteran still has 17 points in his last 12 games. He’s a good bet to record at least one point on Saturday night at this pick’em price.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Prediction and Pick

The Flyers had their chances in Game 3 against the Hurricanes. They came out hot at home, hitting a few posts along with a goal-line save by Jaccob Slavin in the first period. If one or two of those chances go in, it’s a very different game in Philadelphia.

Nevertheless, the Flyers weren’t able to convert on those chances or any of their power plays, including a 5-on-3 opportunity.

There were still five goals in the game, though, and things could continue to open up a bit in Game 4. The Flyers could also pull the goalie earlier in an elimination game.

I’ve gone with the UNDER for the first three games of this series, but the +120 number is too good to pass up for the OVER.

Pick: OVER 5.5 (+120)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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