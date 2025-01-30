Illinois vs. Nebraska Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Jan. 30
Illinois got back to its winning ways on Sunday, beating Northwestern on nine, so can it get back on a heater?
The Fighting Illini head to Lincoln on Thursday night to face a spiraling Nebraska team that has dropped six straight in Big Ten play. Most recently, the team was blasted by Wisconsin on the road by 28 points.
Is this the beginning of the end of the Cornhuskers season, or can the team rally to pull a minor upset at home?
Here’s our betting preview for this Big Ten meeting on Thursday night.
Illinois vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Illinois: -2.5 (-110)
- Nebraska: +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Illinois: -140
- Nebraska: +116
Total: 154.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Illinois vs. Nebraska How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, January 30th
- Game Time: 8:30 PM EST
- Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Illinois Record: 14-6
- Nebraska Record: 12-8
Illinois vs. Nebraska Players to Watch
Illinois
Kaparas Jakucionis: The freshman continues to make waves this season, averaging nearly 16 points to go with five rebounds and five assists on an efficient 48/37/86 shooting splits. He has been tasked with doing it all for the Fighting Illini and will face a Nebraska defense that has fallen off in Big Ten play, making for an appetizing matchup on Thursday.
Nebraska
Brice Williams: Williams continues to play a heightened role for Nebraska this season, averaging 18 points per game this season while being a threat to get to the free throw line at all times. The former Charlotte forward will be tasked with out-pacing the elite Illinois offense.
Illinois vs. Nebraska Prediction and Pick
The Fighting Illini will continue to be without big man Tomislav Ivisic, but I still fancy the team’s chances of taking care of business on the road on Thursday night.
The Nebraska defense has looked worse for wear in Big Ten play, allowing teams to post the second-highest effective field goal percentage against the Cornhuskers while bombing away from the perimeter. While water should find its level at some point, the Fighting Illini are also due to regress to the mean from three-point range. Brad Underwood’s group is shooting 29% from distance in Big Ten play, down about four percent from its non-conference clip.
The Illini will run teams off the three-point line and into contested shots from the interior. The loss of Ivisic may hurt here, but the team has plenty of firepower to withstand the Nebraska offense that has struggled in league play.
The Cornhuskers have averaged 68 points per game in Big Ten play, and have particularly struggled against the class of the league, losing by an average of 33 points per game to top 20 opponents. Illinois may be down a starter, but the team should still handle the Cornhuskers on the road.
PICK: Illinois -2.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.