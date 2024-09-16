Illinois vs. Nebraska Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 4
Illinois and Nebraska are each off to unbeaten starts in 2024, resurgent campaigns for both clubs.
Who can start Big Ten play in style? Will Illinois continue to show out as an underdog like when it beat Kansas at home, or will the team run into a new-look Nebraska team that has improved vastly on offense with freshman Dylan Raiola at quarterback?
Here's our full betting preview for Illinois vs. Nebraska.
Illinois vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Illinois: +9.5 (-110)
- Nebraska: -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Illinois: +265
- Nebraska: -335
Total: 43..5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Illinois vs. Nebraska How to Watch
- Date: Friday, September 20th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Illinois Record 3-0
- Nebraska Record: 3-0
Illinois vs. Nebraska Key Players to Watch
Illinois
Luke Altmyer: Altmyer has looked more comfortable in his second season with the Fighting Illini, with the help of an emerging pass-catching group that features transfer Zkhari Franklin, as the team ranks 22nd in EPA/Pass to start the season.
Nebraska
Dylan Raiola: The freshman has made a quick start in Lincoln, Nebraska, leading the team to a 3-0 start. While he hasn’t been overwhelming, he is completing 72% of his passes with five touchdowns to one interception. He has only made two big-time throws but only has one turnover-worthy play.
Illinois vs. Nebraska Prediction and Pick
Which team will continue its undefeated season?
Nebraska is the likely winner in the eyes of oddsmakers, laying over a touchdown at home, but the Illinois offense has been revitalized with some help in the trenches and an improved passing game that could potentially test the Nebraska secondary.
The Cornhuskers were able to shut down Colorado’s pass-first attack with a fantastic pass rush, but the Fighting Illini are stronger up front and Altmyer did just fine in a tough effort at home against Nebraska last season. While Illinois lost 20-7 against Nebraska, Altmyer was 29-for-47 with 287 yards. With an improved rushing game (the team only had 21 yards on the ground in that one), I believe the Illini can move the ball slightly better in this one.
For what it’s worth, Nebraska’s defense ranks 116th in EPA/Rush so far this season. Can the Illini get the ball moving on the ground to open up the passing game for Altmyer?
Meanwhile, this will be the first true test for Raiola after he moved the ball with ease against three vulnerable defenses. The Cornhuskers offense hasn’t been explosive just yet, and I believe that this team seems some resistance at the line of scrimmage for the first time, below the national average in line yards.
Raiola is talented, but a pocket passer, can Illinois make him uncomfortable early in this one?
I’ll grab the points in a low total game as Illinois should be up to the test of keeping this competitive.
PICK: Illinois +9
