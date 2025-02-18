Illinois vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 18
Wisconsin’s stellar season continued with a road win at Purdue over the weekend while Illinois’ continued to slip away with a disheartening second half that resulted in a home loss to Michigan State.
Two teams appearing to move in different directions now meet in Madison on Tuesday night in a projected close matchup. Who has the edge in this one after Illinois handled Wisconsin in a high-scoring affair earlier in conference play?
Here’s everything you need to bet on this Big Ten showdown in Madison.
Illinois vs. Wisconsin Best Prop Bets
Illinois
Kasparas Jakucionis 2+ Three Pointers Made (-122)
Jakucionis carved up Wisconsin’s defense back in December when the two teams met, scoring 24 points with four threes in the process.
The Wisconsin drop defense with its traditional big man makes it appetizing for the dangerous playmaker.
We are getting a discounted price for the freshman given his struggles from the perimeter in conference play in which he is shooting just 33% from beyond the arc. However, he is still clearing this prop with relative ease, including going over in the last three games.
The Fighting Illini are second in Big Ten three-point rate and Wisconsin is allowing the fifth highest, making me confident the future lottery pick can knock down a pair.
Wisconsin
John Blackwell UNDER 4.5 Rebounds (-130)
The combo guard has been an elite defender for the Badgers while providing a source of scoring as well, but he’s being overrated in the rebound prop market given the matchup.
Illinois is an elite rebounding group, second in the country in rebound percentage, and we are getting Blackwell at a high on his rebounds prop after he hauled in six and eight, respectively against the likes of Iowa and Indiana.
However, we have seen a more muted effort against the elite rebounding teams in the Big Ten, including on Saturday when he had four against Purdue.
Earlier this season, he did get to five rebounds against Illinois, but I’m willing to trust the Fighting Illini on the glass to keep Blackwell to his season average, which is below five boards per game.
Illinois vs. Wisconsin Prediction and Pick
Illinois has enjoyed a massive edge on Wisconsin in a battle that has featured Brad Underwood against Greg Gard.
With Underwood manning the sidelines for the Fighting Illini against a Gard-led Wisconsin team, Illinois is a sterling 9-0 against the Badgers.
While each matchup has its own life, this one does set up nicely for Illinois if the team can ever find its footing from the perimeter. Despite posting the 27th highest three-point rate in the country, Illinois is outside the top 300 in three-point rate.
The team will get its preferred method of offense against Wisconsin’s drop defense that won’t challenge shots from distance nor turn opponents over at a high rate.
Meanwhile, Illinois will need to find some depth in the frontcourt after losing Morez Johnson indefinitely to a broken wrist. However, when looking at the first matchup, the effective Johnson hadn’t carved out a role just yet, playing only 13 minutes.
In the first meeting, Illinois posted a +11 rebounding margin and a slight edge in terms of shot volume.
After a monster shooting game at Purdue in which the Badgers shot 90% on two-point field goal attempts, I believe the imposing Illinois frontcourt keeps a lid on Wisconsin and the team keeps this close with negative sentiment building around the program.
PICK: Illinois +3.5 (-105, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
