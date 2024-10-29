Indiana vs. Michigan State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10
Indiana’s unbeaten season continued last week despite not having quarterback Kurtis Rourke available due to a thumb injury.
A defensive score and timely stops aided Indiana’s short-handed offense to a win and cover against Big Ten foe Washington as the team begins November without a blemish on its record. Can the team avoid a slip-up at Michigan State? The Spartans have been competitive this season, but will it hold up against the undefeated Hoosiers?
Here’s our betting preview.
Indiana vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Indiana: -7.5 (-110)
- Michigan State: +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Indiana: -280
- Michigan State: +225
Total: 51.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Indiana vs. Michigan State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 2nd
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Spartan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Indiana Record: 8-0
- Michigan State Record: 4-4
Indiana vs. Michigan State Key Players to Watch
Indiana
Kurtis Rourke: Indiana is “optimistic” that Kurtis Roruke will return from thumb surgery after missing one game last week, which can steady the Indiana offense that is top 10 in EPA/Play this season and yards per play when the Ohio transfer is on the field.
Michigan State
Aidan Chiles: The Oregon State transfer has been as volatile as they come in college football season. He has showcased some highlight reel ability with a big arm and ability to extend plays, but also a ton of mistakes. He has nine big-time throws to 22 turnover-worthy plays, per Pro Football Focus this season.
Indiana vs. Michigan State Prediction and Pick
The Hoosiers undefeated season is starting to hit a breaking point. While the team is elite, it’s starting to run a bit lucky on variance driven plays, including forcing turnovers at an unsustainable clip. The Hoosiers have forced 14 turnovers, and had a pick-six to start the game against Washington.
I’m still curious to see how IU handles being behind on the scoreboard, something the team hasn’t dealt with all season to date. Can Michigan State get off to a strong start under head coach Jonathan Smith to put some scoreboard pressure on the Hoosiers?
Michigan State’s offense has plenty of upside with the emergence of freshman Nick Marsh but has been plagued by turnovers all season, turning it over at a bottom-20 rate in the country. However, the team has done a good job of staying on schedule, top half of the nation in success rate and yards per play.
Meanwhile, the defensive line is the strength of the unit, top 35 in defensive line yards and EPA/Rush. If Rourke has any issues with his thumb and the Hoosiers passing attack takes a dip, this can be a struggle on offense.
It’s baked into the number so this isn’t an insanely valuable bet, but I do believe Michigan State is a live underdog this weekend at home.
PICK: Michigan State +7.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
